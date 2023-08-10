When driving down the highway in your family vehicle, you have probably come up on a group of motorcycle riders all riding together, at some point.
You may have even noticed arms flailing around on either side of the group and thought, “They must be telling each other they want Kentucky Fried Chicken for dinner.” Just kidding.
Most everyone that has had to take a driving test either in a car or on a bike knows the basic hand signals for turn left, turn right and stop.
But in the world of street bikes and riding with others, there are many more that one must know in order to stay safe. And it will be helpful if a driver of a car or truck know them as well and be able to prepare for an upcoming change within the group.
• Ride single-file or side-by-side: If the lead rider wants to let his/her fellow riders know they should all be riding single-file in your lane, they will hold their left arm up at their side in a 90-degree angle with their index finger in the air. Similarly, if they want the group to ride side-by-side, they'll hold up their left arm with two fingers in the air.
• Slow Down: If the lead rider wants the group to slow down, they will put their left arm are out to the side with palm facing down, then move their arm down. This should let everyone in the group know to reduce their speed.
• Speed Up: To notify the group to speed up, put the left arm out to the side with the palm facing up, then raise your arm to direct the rest of your group to increase their speed. Just make sure to adhere to the speed limit.
• Pull Over: If there is a need to quickly notify the group that they need to pull off, do this with a raised left arm out and above the helmet. Point the index finger toward the roadside shoulder.
• Stop for gas: This is done with an extended left arm to the side and point at the fuel tank. This will give other riders a heads up the lead rider is planning to pull over for a fuel stop at the next opportunity.
• Stop for food or refreshment: Need to stop for a quick drink or a bite to eat? Lift your left fist to the side of your head with your thumb pointing to your mouth. This will let others know it’s about time to stop for a different type of refueling.
• Stop to stretch: Taking frequent stretch breaks can help riders stay comfortable and focused on long rides. To signal your intent to pull over to stretch, extend the left forearm out to your side with your fist closed. Move your forearm up and down in small movements.
• Watch for hazards ahead: If a rider sees a hazard in the roadway like debris or roadkill, they will be sure to warn their fellow riders. If the hazard is on your left, they point toward the road with their left hand. If the hazard is coming up on your right, they point with their right foot.
• And how about the “wave?” Typically this wave is used by all riders, even though some have deemed it the Harley or cruiser wave. The arm is fully extended and aimed down towards the street in a 45 or lesser degree angle, with one, two, three or five fingers extended. The direction of the palm is also critical to the look and feel of this wave. The palm must either face the other rider or face the road. A classic variation of the finger positioning is to throw a peace sign (duce) or a thumbs up. The biker wave is just our simple way of saying, “Hey friend. Stay safe out there."
