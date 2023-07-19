Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop

KINGMAN — The financially-challenged Golden Valley Improvement District  seemed to be a heartbeat away from a more than $750,000 windfall before District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop rescinded her funding appropriation motion, bringing about an abrupt end to Monday's Mohave County Board of Supervisor's meeting in Kingman.

Bishop noted that the GVID had been saddled with the unfortunate loss of two of its production wells in recent years, prompting an effort to drill what is called well No. 3. Bishop explained she allocated $750,000 of her district's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project in 2020.

