KINGMAN — The financially-challenged Golden Valley Improvement District seemed to be a heartbeat away from a more than $750,000 windfall before District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop rescinded her funding appropriation motion, bringing about an abrupt end to Monday's Mohave County Board of Supervisor's meeting in Kingman.
Bishop noted that the GVID had been saddled with the unfortunate loss of two of its production wells in recent years, prompting an effort to drill what is called well No. 3. Bishop explained she allocated $750,000 of her district's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project in 2020.
Bishop said failure to complete the initiative saw the county cancel its contract with its well-drilling vendor last year. She said some GVID funds, her previous ARPA allocation and another $763,000 ARPA allocation discussed Monday would provide more than $1.9 million for the much-needed well.
"I want to remind everyone that the water readiness and system reliability for GVID customers continue to be a top priority for me," Bishop said.
The board has routinely approved requests as each supervisor has advanced proposals how they would spend the $8.1 million available for allocation in each of the five Mohave County districts. Bishop's $736,000 allocation appeared to be sailing toward a rubber stamp before citizen speakers weighed in.
County resident Jennifer Esposito detailed some of GVID's troubled history, and partly blamed county administration and staff. Bishop interceded, rescinded her ARPA allocation motion and the meeting ended in a snap.
Bishop explained after the meeting that she was concerned that Esposito was straying off topic, creating potential open meeting law issues. Bishop said she thought it best to terminate discussion and regroup before contemplating possible next steps.
"I'm looking for a positive resolution in the upcoming BOS meetings which could include bringing back the ARPA funds," Bishop said. "Other board members also have unspent ARPA dollars but have not offered it up because the GVID is not in their district."
GVID customers have complained loudly since inflated bills began arriving in June following implementation of a surcharge and rate increase package the board of supervisors approved in May to generate sufficient revenue to operate the district and drill well No. 3.
The future of the GVID appears unsettled, especially in the wake of Monday's withdrawal of the $763,000.
In response to customer complaints, the BOS early next month intends to consider eliminating the surcharge. Another potential consideration is to allow the county-administered district to transition to a civilian governing board in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.