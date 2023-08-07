BULLHEAD CITY — Vitalant Blood Services will be conducting several blood drives during August throughout the Tri-state.
Citing an ongoing summer blood shortage, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation in August to replenish the supply for patients.
The need is especially critical for type O blood which is the most transfused blood type. O-negative can be used to help patients with any blood type and O-positive can help any patient with a positive blood type.
Platelet donations are also constantly needed for cancer patients, open-heart surgeries and transplants. Platelets must be used within a week of donation.
There is no waiting period to donate after receiving a COVID vaccine or booster; all eligible to donate are urged to make an appointment to give over the next days and weeks.
Those who have had COVID-19 and have been symptom free for 10-days are eligible to donate.
Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can be as young as 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health; there is no upper age limit.
Make sure to bring your I.D. and eat within two hours ahead of your donation and drink plenty of water that day and 24 to 48 hours beforehand.
You must wait eight weeks between whole blood donations and should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of donation.
The Food and Drug Administration recently changed eligibility requirements.
Previously, donors were unable to donate if they had traveled to France, Ireland or the United Kingdom due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, also known as mad cow disease.
Now, these donors are eligible to donate with Vitalant, assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.
All donors through Aug. 31 will be automatically entered to win one of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards in the Back-2-School Shopping Spree Giveaway. Visit https://vitalant.org/shoppingspree for details.
To schedule an appointment, download and use the Vitalant app or visit www.donors.vitalant.org and search for available times with the blood drive codes listed below.
BULLHEAD CITY AREA
• Valley View Medical Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9, in Medical Office Building 1, Suite 1, 5300 S. Highway 95. Blood drive code: L1I72.
• Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 16, in the Gym/Cafeteria (large building back of campus), 625 Marina Blvd. Code: L1N49.
• Bullhead Health Club, 1-5 p.m. Aug. 18, in the Riverview Mall Aerobics Room, 2350 Miracle Mile, Suite 370. Code: L1I29.
• Joshua Springs Senior Living, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23, in the Activities Room, 2995 Desert Sky Blvd. Code: L1Q79.
NEEDLES
• Elks Lodge 1608, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9, in the Meeting Room, 1000 Lillyhill Drive. Code: L1U79.
Anyone interested in hosting a blood drive can fill out an inquiry form on www.vitalant.org, which will put potential hosts in contact with company representatives.
The local Vitalant region covers southern Nevada and northwest Arizona, and includes Laughlin, Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. For more information, call 877-258-4825 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.