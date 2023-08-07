Blood drive

Blood drives are scheduled throughout the Tri-state in July.

 Stock photo

BULLHEAD CITY — Vitalant Blood Services will be conducting several blood drives during August throughout the Tri-state.

Citing an ongoing summer blood shortage, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation in August to replenish the supply for patients. 

