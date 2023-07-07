BULLHEAD CITY — Vitalant Blood Services will be conducting several blood drives during July throughout the Tri-state.
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, including 1 in every 83 baby deliveries, and it can take up to two and a half days for donated blood to be ready after processing and testing.
The majority of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only about 3% actually do.
Blood donations the week surrounding the Fourth of July typically drop by 2,000 or more and are among the lowest of the summer season.
But the blood supply must continually be replenished as emergency surgeries, treatments for blood disorders and cancer therapies that use blood can’t take a break for holidays.
In addition to fewer donors being available during the summer due to travel or other activities, the need for blood can also go up during what many hospitals refer to as “trauma season,” when injuries from outdoor activities tend to rise.
Every day, approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed in the U.S. Vitalant needs to collect nearly 5,000 platelets and 6,500 units of plasma donations daily to help save lives.
All blood types and platelets are critically needed, especially type O blood, the most transfused and the most versatile when there’s no time to test a patient’s blood type.
There is no waiting period to donate after receiving a COVID vaccine or booster; all eligible to donate are urged to make an appointment to give over the next days and weeks.
Those who have had COVID-19 and have been symptom free for 10-days are eligible to donate.
Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can be as young as 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health; there is no upper age limit.
Make sure to bring your I.D. and eat within two hours ahead of your donation and drink plenty of water that day and 24 to 48 hours beforehand.
You must wait eight weeks between whole blood donations and should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of donation.
The Food and Drug Administration recently changed eligibility requirements.
Previously, donors were unable to donate if they had traveled to France, Ireland or the United Kingdom due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, also known as mad cow disease.
Now, these donors are eligible to donate with Vitalant, assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.
All Arizona donors through Aug. 7 will be automatically entered to win a 2023 VW Tiguan S. donated by the Valley Volkswagen dealers. For complete rules, visit www.vitalant.org/VW.
To schedule an appointment, download and use the Vitalant app or visit www.donors.vitalant.org and search for available times with the blood drive codes provided below.
Bullhead City area
• Bullhead City Elks Lodge, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 18, in the Lodge Room, 1745 Emerald Road. Blood Drive Code: L1450.
• Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19, in the Conference Room, 837 Hancock Road. Blood Drive Code: L1Q08.
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be hosting a drive July 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1690 River Gardens. Blood Drive Code: L1801.
• Moose Lodge 1860, 3 to 7 p.m. July 20, in the Lodge Room, 2620 Miracle Mile. Blood Drive Code: L1U15.
Laughlin
• Aquarius Casino Resort, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST July 13, in Gemini Meeting Rooms 1 & 2, 1900 S. Casino Drive. Blood Drive Code: L1B48.
• Tropicana Laughlin, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14, in the Coronado Room, 2121 South Casino Drive. Blood Drive Code: L1228.
Needles
• Needles Recreation Center Gynasium, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 21, 1705 J St. Blood Drive Code: L1212.
People who are unable to donate can still support blood drives by volunteering, spreading the word or hosting an event.
Anyone interested in hosting a blood drive can fill out an inquiry form on www.vitalant.org, which will put potential hosts in contact with company representatives.
The local Vitalant region covers southern Nevada and northwest Arizona, and includes Laughlin, Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.
For more information, call 877-258-4825 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org.
