FORT MOHAVE — In a special meeting Tuesday, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Board voted to rescind its termination of Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract.

R. Larry Morse, the board member who put forth last Tuesday's motion resulting in the termination of the chief, voted to rescind that action. His vote joined the votes of members David Brusby and Arden Lauxman. Board Chairman Michael Bell and member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi voted against the motion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.