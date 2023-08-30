From left, FMMFD Board Chair Michael Bell and members Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi, R. Larry Morse and David Brusby listened to the call of the public regarding a motion to rescind the board's termination of Fire Chief Chris Pardi during Tuesday's special meeting hosted at Los Lagos Golf Club banquet room. Member Arden Lauxman attended remotely. The board members voted 3-2 to rescind the termination, with Bell and Lopez-Rajaniemi voting against the motion.
FORT MOHAVE — In a special meeting Tuesday, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Board voted to rescind its termination of Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract.
R. Larry Morse, the board member who put forth last Tuesday's motion resulting in the termination of the chief, voted to rescind that action. His vote joined the votes of members David Brusby and Arden Lauxman. Board Chairman Michael Bell and member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi voted against the motion.
"I am very pleased that we did get one member to reconsider," said Lauxman, who put the motion to rescind the termination on the board's agenda. "We got over that little hump, but there will be more work coming."
George Stanley, a 20-year resident of Fort Mohave, said he thought the results were a win-win.
"I think it went very well, and I think the firefighters know more about what they want than people in general, and they got what they wanted," he said. "We don't know all the facts about their original decision, but I'm glad to see the board open to what the public has to say about it."
About 150 people attended the sometimes boisterous meeting that was also plagued by technological issues, resulting in several motions having to be readdressed when Lauxman and the boards' legal counsel, who were attending remotely, could not hear what was said.
Bell presented the motion to rescind the board's previous action, saying, "If there is no one willing to change their vote on this, it's kind of fruitless for us to move forward."
There was no immediate response, and Bell directed the board to move on to the next agenda item. Lauxman objected, as he could not hear what had happened with the item.
"I'm the one who brought this item to the agenda, and I mean it in earnest that we reconsider the action by the majority that was taken on the 22nd," he said. "We work for the constituents and we work for this district — I make the motion that we rescind the actions of the board of August 22."
Brusby seconded the motion, forcing the vote.
Another such motion was to accept Brusby's resignation, which he tendered after last week's vote to terminate the chief's contract. Morse made it clear he would not vote to accept the resignation and specifically asked Brusby to stay. The vote to accept the resignation tied 2-2, with Brusby abstaining, and failed.
During call to the public the board heard from a dozen members of the community, including residents, firefighters, former board members and fire department partners.
Firefighters Local 4234 President Capt. Derek Stephenson addressed the board first.
"Mr. Chairman, members of the board, what you're witnessing here today is an overwhelming and heartfelt response to the action you took on August 22," he said. "How are we expected to have the community's trust as first responders if our fire board is not held to the same standard? You are public officials. At no point should you leave your constituents lost and confused over your decisions, and that's where we are."
Valley View Medical Center CEO Feliciano Jiron told the board it has been a privilege and an honor to work with Chief Pardi, who he described as a man of character.
"Since his arrival, he has mended more fences and has done more to build the relationships with the community and other leaders than his predecessor did," Jiron said. "And I will tell you that there were a lot of broken fences — most importantly, (I ask) that you address the opportunity to reverse your decision and please bring Chief Pardi back."
After the meeting, Mohave Valley Fire Department Chief Ted Martin said he attended in order to support Pardi.
"The testament of (Pardi's) personnel speaks for itself, but I think the testament of the community had a lot to do with what transpired here with the board," he said. "The public was engaged, the organization was engaged, and I think it was a positive outcome."
