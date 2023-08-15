BULLHEAD CITY — Police have released the identity of a man found Friday morning in the Colorado River.
The man has been identified as Dickey Lee Frazier, 88, of Kingman, said Emily Fromelt, BCPD spokeswoman.
The cause of death has yet been officially released, but it is a suspected drowning, she said. There were no obvious signs of foul play. Frazier's truck was parked in the Riverside parking lot on the Arizona side, approximately one mile up river from where he was found in the water.
Frazier's girlfriend reported him missing to local law enforcement on Friday, Fromelt said. She last saw him in the afternoon on Thursday, Aug. 10, and became concerned because she hadn’t heard from him and he never returned home.
About 10:15 a.m. Friday, police received a call of a body in the Colorado River. An elderly man was located floating near the shoreline in the 200 block of Moser Avenue.
Bullhead City Fire Department and city contractors Water Rescue & Safety Lifeguard Specialists assisted with the recovery. BCPD Detectives, Forensics Unit and the Mohave County Medical Examiner were also dispatched to the scene.
On Tuesday, the body of a 70-year-old woman was found on the east side of the 1200 block of Highway 95 across from the Colorado River Historical Society Museum in Bullhead Community Park.
The identity of the woman, described as a transient by Bullhead City Police, has not been made public pending notification of next of kin.
She reportedly was found by a man walking in the area at about 8:20 a.m.
"The Medical Examiner responded to the scene and indicated the death does not appear to be criminal in nature," Fromelt said. "The body was released to a funeral home."
