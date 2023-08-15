Body recovery.jpg

Police have identified the man found Friday floating near the shoreline of the Colorado River in the 200 block of Moser Avenue as Dickey Lee Frazier, 88, of Kingman.

BULLHEAD CITY — Police have released the identity of a man found Friday morning in the Colorado River.

The man has been identified as Dickey Lee Frazier, 88, of Kingman, said Emily Fromelt, BCPD spokeswoman.

