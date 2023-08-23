Body recovered at Cabinsite Cove By DK McDonald The Daily News DK McDonald Reporter Author email Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — Emergency crews recovered the body of a possible drowning victim at Cabinsite Cove.Fire crews were dispatched about noon on Tuesday to the area near Pyramid Rock in Lake Mead National Recreation Area for reports of a man floating in the water in the center of the channel."A 60-year-old man was swimming," said Lori Viles, Bullhead City Fire Department spokeswoman. "He became distressed and was not wearing a life jacket when he went under the surface."National Park Service rangers were also dispatched but reported an extended response time.Scanner traffic indicated the man was tied to a boat in the channel. The reporting party was unable to pull the man out of the water and eventually towed the boat to shore.Emergency crews requested dispatch notify the Mohave County Medical Examiner.No further information was immediately available. National Park Service has not yet responded to a request for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DK McDonald Reporter Author email Follow DK McDonald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Firefighters union issues statement on chief's firing Learn the Beat to reach more students Library hosting Personal Awareness Programs Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
