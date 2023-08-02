KINGMAN — On Monday, a judge denied lowering the bond for a teenager charged along with two others in the June 5 drive-by shooting at a Bullhead City park.
Andres Ruiz-Solis, 17, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure.
Ruiz-Solis is also charged in a second case with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. Those charges allegedly occurred May 12 in the 2300 block of Balboa Drive in Bullhead City.
Ruiz-Solis’s attorney Jaimye Ashley argued to lower her client’s $225,000 bond citing his age, his ties to the community and his family support.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jeff Haws read a letter from one of the victim’s father in the armed robbery case saying the victim was traumatized by the robbery and he was even afraid to leave his house.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. took into account the defendant’s age but considered the seriousness of the 12 counts and that Ruiz-Solis faces multiple decades in prison if convicted of all the charges.
Sipe denied lowering the $225,000 bond. The judge also continued Monday’s hearings for Ruiz-Solis and his two codefendants to Aug. 28.
Codefendants Anthony Donnelly Kemp and Angel Manuel Salazar are also charged with attempted second-degree murder, drive by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure in the June 5 shooting at Rotary Park.
Salazar, 15, from Bullhead City is being held in county jail on a $1,250,000 bond while Kemp, 16, from Golden Valley is being held on a $125,000 bond.
According to the Bullhead City police report, around 10:30 p.m. June 5, the three teenagers were planning to meet another group of juveniles for a fight near the Firebird football fields at Rotary Park.
Ruiz-Solis allegedly provided a 9mm Glock handgun with a red laser to Kemp. A gun was also allegedly used in the May 12 armed robbery of two victims at Rotary Park, the police reported stated.
Kemp was a passenger in a truck driven by Salazar when they drove to where the fight was to take place. Kemp reportedly had issues with one of the other group of juveniles. Kemp allegedly fired four or five shots at the other group striking one teenager in the head, the police report stated.
The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and stomach. He was taken to a Fort Mohave hospital where he was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital. One bullet lodged in his skull with fragments puncturing his brain causing swelling and hemorrhaging.
A 9mm bullet struck a Dodge in the windshield while another bullet struck a Hyundai lodging in the trunk. The bullets were collected from the park and the truck. Messages about the shooting were also posted on social media, the report stated.
