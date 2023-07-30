LAUGHLIN — Parrot heads and other exotics flocked together Friday night in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River.
BGCCR Fiesta — also known as Margarita Fest — is a long-standing fundraising tradition in the Tri-state, offering local businesses and organizations the opportunity to compete for bragging rights to the title of Best Margaritas on the River.
The evening included a Mexican food buffet, live and silent auctions, 50/50 and other raffles and live music by Black Cat X, hosted by The Edge Pavilion.
Dorn and Maggie Wilcox attended to support two things — the BGCCR and their Sunrise Rotary group (a contender in the margarita competition) — and to enjoy a variety of the event's signature drink.
"We've attended this event two or three times," said Maggie Wilcox. "We're big supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs. Both of our girls were members and worked there too."
"Boys & Girls Clubs support a lot of families, here and across the river, helping them look after kids after school," Dorn Wilcox said. "It's a great organization."
Four judges — Gary Reynolds, Allison Ellingson, Corbin Bleghly and Dan Oehler — put their livers on the line to sample three styles of margaritas, including a non-alcoholic one, from nine competing teams.
"So far, the samples are very good," Oehler said early in the judging.
Competing were teams from Serenity Hospice, Golden Nugget, Valley View Medical Center, Premier Executive Real Estate, Sunrise Rotary Club, Make Bullhead Better, Dirty Tequila, Golden Entertainment and Laughlin Ranch.
The judges, who also determined booth decoration winners, noted that the walking part of the judging job probably should occur prior to the tasting.
First through third place in the Best Margarita-Rocks category went to teams Premier Executive Real Estate, Sunrise Rotary, and Dirty Tequila, respectively.
In the Best Margarita-Blended category, the judges selected Sunrise Rotary in first place, followed by teams Laughlin Ranch in second and Valley View Medical Center in third.
In the best booth competition, first place was captured by Golden Entertainment, followed by Sunrise Rotary and third place by Make Bullhead Better.
"What makes this event special is that it brings the community to gather in a way where we're genuinely just having a good time while raising money for the kids," said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, BGCCR CEO. "It also brings out a group of competitors to really put their own spin on how to do the fundraising. It turned it from being a fundraiser of one to a fundraiser of nine. They're all vying for people's choice, which means they are collecting money, they are getting creative, they are doing all sorts of raffles and shenanigans to raise money for the kids. It's really fun."
Serenity Hospice took first place in the People's Choice Award, raising more than $3,000 for the clubs, followed by Sunrise Rotary and Premier Real Estate in third. Across all the booths, People's Choice Award raised more than $8,500 for the clubs.
"It's my first time at this event," said Claudette Konigsmark. "I came with a bunch of friends to drink margaritas and support the Boys & Girls Clubs; they do so much for the kids in our community."
The event provides funding support for BGCCR programs at all of its locations in the Tri-state.
"We provide after school development programs and summer day camp for kids ages 5 to 18," Boyle-Robinson said. "Our average costs, when you do all the math, works out to about 40 cents an hour, which is obviously very subsidized by the community, in part by events like this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.