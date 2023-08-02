MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — A brief but heavy downpour of rain early Tuesday provided a big lift for crews battling a massive wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve west of Bullhead City.
An overnight mapping flight late Monday put the York Fire at more than 80,000 acres — 125 square miles, roughly twice the area of the Bullhead City limits. Rain and firefighting efforts have managed to begin containment of the blaze, which continues to grow to the northeast into Clark County, Nevada, from its origins in the New York Mountains in eastern San Bernardino County, California, about 40 miles west of Bullhead City and Laughlin.
Fire officials estimated containment at about 23% with a target date of Aug. 14 for full containment of the blaze that is burning timber, brush and grass.
No damage to any structures nor any injuries have been reported since the fire's eruption around noon on Friday.
"Today, firefighters will continue to build and reinforce existing containment line while continuing to mop up and look for hot spots along the fire's edge," the California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 said through the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's Inciweb information system on Tuesday. "Humid and moist conditions with chances of rainstorms (are) expected to continue today, before warming and drying by Thursday into the weekend."
Fire management described Tuesday's rainfall as "a heavy downpour for approximately 15 minutes" early in the morning, adding that the rain "has moderated fire behavior."
Nearly 400 personnel from a number of federal, state and area agencies have been assigned to firefighting efforts, using manpower on the ground and aircraft to dump retardant on the perimeter of the fire to slow its spread.
No evacuations have been ordered, although several areas within the sprawling 1.5 million-acre preserve are closed to both public use and vehicle access.
The fire zone includes about 560 acres owned by the Mojave Desert Land Trust, a nonprofit whose mission is to protect and care for lands with natural, scenic and cultural value.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the devastating York Fire," said Cody Hanford, joint executive director of the MDLT. "The blaze has impacted some of the greatest ecological treasures of this National Park Service unit. It has reached one of the largest and densest forests of eastern Joshua trees in Mojave National Preserve, as well as the remote Caruthers Canyon, a spectacular example of rich Mojave Desert biodiversity.
"This burned portion of the preserve is a world-class location for a desert wilderness experience appreciated by many. This fire is also tragic considering certain burn areas likely destroyed new plant growth that had begun establishing in the wake of the 2005 Hackberry Fire. The chances of survival of those new plants are almost doomed."
