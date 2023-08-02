MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — A brief but heavy downpour of rain early Tuesday provided a big lift for crews battling a massive wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve west of Bullhead City.

An overnight mapping flight late Monday put the York Fire at more than 80,000 acres — 125 square miles, roughly twice the area of the Bullhead City limits. Rain and firefighting efforts have managed to begin containment of the blaze, which continues to grow to the northeast into Clark County, Nevada, from its origins in the New York Mountains in eastern San Bernardino County, California, about 40 miles west of Bullhead City and Laughlin.

