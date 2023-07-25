Bullhead Belle in progress

The Bullhead Belle, the former Celebration cruise ship donated to the city by Brea and Trevor Chiodini of Laughlin River Tours last year, remains a work in progress in its transformation into a riverfront concessions area and meeting place at Bullhead Community Park.

 Bill McMillen/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Conversion of the Bullhead Belle into a permanent part of Bullhead Community Park remains a work in progress.

Emphasis on the word progress.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.