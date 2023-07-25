BULLHEAD CITY — Conversion of the Bullhead Belle into a permanent part of Bullhead Community Park remains a work in progress.
Emphasis on the word progress.
So when is the dry-docked former Celebration boat going to be open for business and the public?
The answer from city officials remains the same as it has for the last month or so: Sometime soon.
"I get that question all day, every day, and unfortunately, I don't have a date for it yet," said Dave Heath, parks and recreation superintendent when asked that question at last week's Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
"As of right now, it appears we're going to be wrapping up construction sometime (this) week," said Mackenzie Covert, the city's public information officer, in response to that question early last week.
But completion of construction is only one milestone before the facility can be opened.
"Staff will need some additional time to move in and train before we open the facility to the public," Covert said.
Brea and Trevor Chiodini, owners of Laughlin River Tours, donated the 65-foot, 25-year-old Celebration to the city last year, an exchange completed in January after the Chiodinis took possession of their new 94-foot Grand Celebration that serves as their flagship for daily river tours and special events.
As part of the agreement, the city had to rename the decommissioned vessel. The Bullhead City Council approved the name "Bullhead Belle" after taking suggestions from the public last year.
When the boat was brought to Community Park in January, Bullhead City officials hoped to have it converted into a restaurant/concessions area and event space by Memorial Day weekend at the end of May, the unofficial start of summer.
That didn't happen, so the anticipated opening was moved to June, then to July. With August less than a week away, it looks like that won't happen, either.
Heath said the conversion has proven to be a little more involved than previously expected. First, the boat had to be placed and permanently secured with concrete moorings, sidewalks and a large patio built to hold the Belle. That required some excavation, grading and prep work on the site south of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building, which also is owned by the city.
A few other cosmetic changes were needed on the outside of the Belle, but most of the holdup has been over work being done inside to bring it up to city code, attach all utilities and make it suitable and safe for public use.
The city envisions the Belle being not only a riverfront eatery but also a rental space for meetings, weddings, anniversaries and other celebrations. Earlier this year, the city council approved a liquor license for the city's Marketplace division, which is in charge of the city's commercial facilities.
The Public Works Department oversees city construction projects.
"It's not my department of the city, so I don't want to speak for anyone else and I don't want to speak out of turn," Heath told the parks commissioners. "But I have not been told of the precise opening date for that yet."
He said he has kept a keen interest in the project, visiting the Belle frequently during his regular tours of the parks that are part of his departmental duties.
"They're working really hard and I expect to see it very soon," Heath said. "We've kind of got all hands on deck, so to speak, to make this happen. We've got people from Recreation, from Parks, from Roads and, of course, our contractors are all out there working hard to get this open as fast as we can."
Earlier this year, Covert said the city wasn't ready to take rental reservations for the Belle, given that no opening date had been firmly set. But, he said, the city has "blocked out a few events that we look forward to hosting from the Bullhead Belle," although he didn't elaborate.
As for people who regularly ask him, Heath, City Manager Toby Cotter, Public Works Director Angie Johnson or any other city officials about the status of the Bullhead Belle's opening date, Covert said simply, "Stay tuned."
