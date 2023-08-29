Barracuda Banquet - 1

Marisa Brisco, center, was awarded the "Eye of the Tiger" award Thursday evening at the Bullhead City Barracuda Swim Team awards banquet. Brisco is one of the few Barracudas to ever receive the MVP award more than once. Left is Coach Hylie Barton and right is Coach Ed Catalfamo.

 By Fred Mayson
The Daily News
The top three Bullhead City Barracuda Swim Team members were recognized Thursday evening. Skyler Rickerl, center, took first place in overall team high points, followed by Kian Weaver, left, in second place and Garrett Fernandez in third place.

BULLHEAD CITY — The annual Bullhead City Barracudas banquet on Thursday night was as much of a send-off to beloved coach Ed Catalfamo as much as it was for recognizing the accomplishments of the swim team this year.

Dozens of swimmers, along with their families, attended the banquet where awards were handed out to the swimming program's top performers — and almost all of them stayed late for photos and goodbyes to the retiring coach.

