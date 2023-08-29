Marisa Brisco, center, was awarded the "Eye of the Tiger" award Thursday evening at the Bullhead City Barracuda Swim Team awards banquet. Brisco is one of the few Barracudas to ever receive the MVP award more than once. Left is Coach Hylie Barton and right is Coach Ed Catalfamo.
The top three Bullhead City Barracuda Swim Team members were recognized Thursday evening. Skyler Rickerl, center, took first place in overall team high points, followed by Kian Weaver, left, in second place and Garrett Fernandez in third place.
BULLHEAD CITY — The annual Bullhead City Barracudas banquet on Thursday night was as much of a send-off to beloved coach Ed Catalfamo as much as it was for recognizing the accomplishments of the swim team this year.
Dozens of swimmers, along with their families, attended the banquet where awards were handed out to the swimming program's top performers — and almost all of them stayed late for photos and goodbyes to the retiring coach.
Catalfamo started the team in 1998 while serving as Bullhead City recreation supervisor and has coached for 26 years. The original team had 13 members.
"Frank Anderson from Needles was a huge help to us," Catalfamo recalled of the early years. "He took us under his wing and coached for 38 years in Needles. To have his experience was huge."
The team grew in size — to the point of "running out of pool space," according to Catalfamo — and now boasts both boys and girls divisions, from ages 6 and under up to 18 years old.
"It's been a solid group for many, many years. We've had a great group of people coming through this town," Catalfamo said.
Coach Hylie Barton took the opportunity to poke fun at Catalfamo's coaching technique during the banquet, but made sure to recognize his accomplishments with the team.
"I bet even he didn't know how big his team would grow, how many lives he would shape," Barton said. "But when you combine infinite passion and unending selflessness, amazing things happen."
Catalfamo's wife, Debbie, was also recognized during the ceremony along with fellow retiring coach Peggy Bare, who coached for 13 years.
"It's been great and I loved it," Bare said. "Most of the time, I was with the little ones, teaching them how to swim and do their strokes."
During their time coaching, they saw many swimmers grow up through the program; Catalfamo nicknamed the children of former Barracudas the "Grandcudas" as multiple generations participated in the program.
Grandcudas and first-time Barracudas alike, many awards were handed out by Catalfamo and Barton throughout the evening.
The Eye of the Tiger, effectively the Player of the Year award, and its 30-inch trophy were presented to Marissa Brisco. It is the second time she's won the award.
"We've only had one person win it multiple times. This is the second time someone will actually win it twice. It's very deserving," Catalfamo said.
Rounding out the overall top team point leaders were Skyler Rickerl in first place, Kian Weaver in second place and Garrett Fernandez in third place.
Individual division awards are as follows:
Group High Point Leaders
• 6 & Under (girls): Ava Cassera (first place), Mika Tanji (second place) and Emberlee Clary (third place)
• 6 & Under (boys): Kian Weaver (first place), Jack Zitzmann (second place) and Jason Proctor (third place)
• 7-8 (girls): Coraline Parsons (first place), Aislyn Thomas (second place) and Alicia Ramos (third place)
• 7-8 (boys): Jayden Guerra (first place), Elliot Finney (second place) and Henry Salari (third place)
