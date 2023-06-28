BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department staff had done the heavy lifting previously, making light work of Tuesday's approval of the 2023-24 budget by the Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board.
Only about a minute of Tuesday's hour-long board meeting was spent on the district's $26.8 million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. There was no input during a public hearing and no discussion before the board unanimously approved the budget that has been in the works for several months.
Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore said he was mildly surprised that the hearing opened and closed without a peep from the public but added that district patrons had several previous opportunities to provide comments, suggestions and criticisms.
"We've talked about it in several meetings, we had a couple of workshops and we had some members of the public speak at those," Moore said after the board authorized what the chief earlier said was likely "the 14th draft" of the budget that balances expected expenditures and anticipated revenue.
The 5-0 vote included the first cast by new members Ellen Brown and Tanya Lane on official board business — they previously were part of another 5-0 vote that was little more than a formality to approve the consent agenda that included minutes from the June meeting at which they were appointed to fill two board vacancies.
"Nice to have a full board again," Board Chairman David Cummings observed twice, both at the start and conclusion of the regular meeting at the Bullhead City Council chamber.
Prior to the budget hearing, the board heard monthly reports from Moore, Assistant Chiefs Justin Flummer and Forrest Taylor and acknowledgement that construction is still going strong in the city from Fire Marshall Barbie Barrett.
Moore and Flummer both noted the continuing progress on the Station 2 remodel and construction project.
"I think all of us have been watching from afar," Moore said. "I think it's something our community and our staff can be proud of."
Flummer, speaking specifically of the new training tower, said the facility is operational although two burn chambers are still being cured before they can be used as part of the training process for BCFD and other area departments.
Moore said there has been an intentional slowdown on the Station 7 construction at Laughlin Ranch. He explained that electric panels for the facility probably won't be delivered until fall. He said some work is continuing but that progress has been stalled to coordinate the timing of work that will be completed once the panels have been installed.
The meeting began with a couple of presentations: Firefighter/EMT Jordan Fuqua was recognized for being named EMS provider of the year by Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and Civilian Paramedic Jolene Gorham was honored with a badge pinning ceremony after completing her probationary period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.