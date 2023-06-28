BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department staff had done the heavy lifting previously, making light work of Tuesday's approval of the 2023-24 budget by the Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board.

Only about a minute of Tuesday's hour-long board meeting was spent on the district's $26.8 million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. There was no input during a public hearing and no discussion before the board unanimously approved the budget that has been in the works for several months.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.