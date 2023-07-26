Bullhead City Firefighter Miguel Delgado receives his official departmental pin from his wife, Jeanine, during a brief ceremony at Tuesday's Bullhead City Fire District governing board meeting. Delgado, who joined the department last June, successfully completed his one-year probationary period.
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District governing board authorized Chief Patrick Moore to enroll the district in a feasibility study to determine the impacts of a joint powers agreement involving several other Mohave County fire districts.
A JPA, theoretically, would decrease costs and increase efficiency among area fire districts that aren't municipally funded.
"All we are determining is if we want to take part in this study," Moore said of Monday's agenda item. It doesn't bind the district to the recommendations of the study but would be used to gather information on the financial, staffing and operational impacts that a JPA would create.
That impact, Moore said, would depend upon how many districts were willing to be part of the JPA. He said seven other independent districts in the county had expressed interest in being part of the study although he wasn't certain how many had been authorized to do so by their respective governing boards.
The JPA structure, if adopted, would placed participating districts under one umbrella in a consolidation of sorts. Each district would retain a certain amount of autonomy — each would retain their own governing boards and would selected a member to serve on a JPA-level board — but would enter agreements that Moore said could prove beneficial to all involved.
"Reduce overhead, improve operations ... better services for all of us," Moore said.
It would also involve sharing resources, if available. As an example, Moore said, if a participating district has an engine go out, a member district could provide a short-term solution by loaning a vehicle until the engine was repaired of replaced.
It also would allow the participating districts to pool to help departments meet occasional staffing needs.
Board Member Rose Jacobs asked Moore if any Arizona fire districts were involved in JPAs and how they would review their participation. He said he knew of a couple, including the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, which was formed by two previous mini-JPAs. The North County Fire and Medical District, formed by an operational merger by the Sun City West and Wittmann fire districts, joined forces with the South County Fire and Medical District, which was created by an agreement between the Sun Lakes and Tonopah fire districts. The Buckeye Valley Fire District joined the JPA earlier this year.
"Under this model, the districts retain local control over their budgets and services provided while maintaining separate tax rates," the AFMA said in explaining its joint powers agreement. "However, the personnel, equipment, facilities and daily operations of the combined districts are governed by a JPA or authority governing board."
In the case of the AFMA, each of the three entities — North County, South County and Buckeye Valley — each had two representatives appointed to the board with a seventh at-large member chosen by the six appointees.
The AFMA was formed based on analysis that "indicated that decreased operating costs, increased cost savings, increased efficiency and improved service delivery" would be realized, the AFMA said.
As fire districts across the state struggle for financial footing amid loss of some funding sources and increased demand for services, more districts are looking at JPAs as a possible solution, Moore said.
"That's all we're doing at this point," he said after the board unanimously approved the district's participation in the study. "Is it something we're interested in doing?"
The study, he said, may provide answers to how interested BCFD and other potential participants might be.
Moore said there are a number of companies that can provide the analysis for such a study — including at least two in Arizona. Once all of the study participants have been identified, details about the cost and process of the study and potential vendor for it would go back before the various district boards for approval.
