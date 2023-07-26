0726.fire board.delgado pinning

Bullhead City Firefighter Miguel Delgado receives his official departmental pin from his wife, Jeanine, during a brief ceremony at Tuesday's Bullhead City Fire District governing board meeting. Delgado, who joined the department last June, successfully completed his one-year probationary period.

 Bill McMillen/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District governing board authorized Chief Patrick Moore to enroll the district in a feasibility study to determine the impacts of a joint powers agreement involving several other Mohave County fire districts.

A JPA, theoretically, would decrease costs and increase efficiency among area fire districts that aren't municipally funded.

