At the center of the cozy horseshoe-shaped arrangement, Chairman David Cummings and Board Members Tanya Lane and Ellen Brown await the start of Tuesday's Bullhead City Fire District board meeting. The rearrangement of chairs was forced by several leaks in the roof of the building that made the dais unusable.
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District governing board authorized the Bullhead City Fire Department's participation in a feasibility study to examine the advantages and disadvantages of forming a joint powers authority involving up to eight area fire districts.
The board voted 3-0 — Chairman David Cummings was joined by Board Members Tanya Lane and Ellen Brown — to approve up to $5,000 from the district budget to go toward a study to be performed by the James Vincent Group, a Scottsdale-based consulting firm that specializes in tax, accounting and business structure issues. Several fire districts are among the firm's clientele.
Other area fire districts are being asked to approve a similar expenditure for their share in funding the study. Several already have approved their involvement.
Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore said up to eight area districts could wind up participating in the study that will examine the impact "financially, operationally and politically" that JPA could create. The study will help the districts determine the feasibility of their involvement in a JPA that would provide an umbrella that would cover the districts while each maintains their taxing autonomy and operational decision-making at the local level.
By sharing some administrative and operational services — or having specific districts with specializations — the JPA could be a cost-savings arrangement. The study will put some predicted numbers to those savings.
Districts involved, Moore said, could include the Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, Golden Shores, Golden Valley, Desert Hills, Northern Arizona, Parker and Buckskin fire districts. Conspicuously absent is the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District, whose board twice rejected involvement with a proposed JPA in 2020 that would have involved Bullhead City, Fort Mojave Mesa and Mohave Valley.
The Mohave County Fire Officers' Association, which voted last month to begin the fact-finding process toward forming a JPA, meets on Thursday with the JPA likely to come up again.
"A Joint Powers Authority would allow every fire district to maintain its current elected board and tax rate," MCFOA President Jack Yeager wrote in support of pursuing the JPA study. "It could also allow a municipality the option to become part of the organization. Each participating fire district would keep their own political subdivision but provide their resources of workforce, assets and governance representative to a new fire authority."
On Tuesday, Moore said that he couldn't predict how many districts actually would choose to become involved in a JPA.
"I don't know that it's going to be feasible for everybody," he said, adding that was one reason for authorizing the study.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the fire board approved an open house at Fire Station 2, 1230 Highway 95, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.
"We don't have anything formal on the agenda," Moore said of the event that will allow the public to tour the newly remodeled and reconstructed station, including a new training tower and warehouse. The fire district spent about $5.5 million on the Station 2 project. Most of the funding came from the $16.7 million bond issue passed by district voters in 2017.
More details on the open house will be provided as they become available.
