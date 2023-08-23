0823.cozy fire board campfire meeting

At the center of the cozy horseshoe-shaped arrangement, Chairman David Cummings and Board Members Tanya Lane and Ellen Brown await the start of Tuesday's Bullhead City Fire District board meeting. The rearrangement of chairs was forced by several leaks in the roof of the building that made the dais unusable.

 By Bill McMillen
The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District governing board authorized the Bullhead City Fire Department's participation in a feasibility study to examine the advantages and disadvantages of forming a joint powers authority involving up to eight area fire districts.

The board voted 3-0 — Chairman David Cummings was joined by Board Members Tanya Lane and Ellen Brown — to approve up to $5,000 from the district budget to go toward a study to be performed by the James Vincent Group, a Scottsdale-based consulting firm that specializes in tax, accounting and business structure issues. Several fire districts are among the firm's clientele.

