BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man has been arrested for stabbing another man last week along the Colorado River.
Jess Moorlag, 40, was booked Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Bond had not been set by late Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
Moorlag allegedly stabbed a 42-year-old man around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Riverfront Drive and Yale Drive. The victim, who was badly wounded in the attack, ran from the scene to a nearby home yelling for help.
When police arrived, officers administered a tourniquet to the victim's leg and noticed he had lost a significant amount of blook from a deep stab wound to his calf and had several other lacerations on his body.
He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center by Bullhead City Fire Department paramedics and later was flown to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas.
The suspect, later identified as Moorlag, had fled the scene.
Through investigation, police learned that Moorlag reportedly felt disrespected by the victim, who wouldn't call him by his preferred nickname. The victim and suspect reportedly did not know each other but had been by the river together while the victim fished.
Moorlag allegedly slashed the tires on the victim's vehicle then attacked him with the knife when the man confronted him.
Moorlag came to the Bullhead City Police Department for an interview on Monday and was subsequently arrested and booked into the jail in Kingman.
