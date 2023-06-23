KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday for attempted murder following a drive-by shooting of another man.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Terrance William Marsden, 62, of felony attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is being held in custody on a $85,000 bond.
A defendant tried and convicted of attempted second-degree murder faces from seven to 21 years in prison. Marsden is expected to be arraigned on the charges Monday before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
Around 9 a.m. June 13, police responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive, Bullhead City police reported.
Eduardo Carrasco Leon, 55 of Bullhead City, a maintenance employee at the apartment complex, was sweeping the parking lot when Marsden drove his 1999 Dodge Caravan at Leon striking him with the car. Marsden began yelling at Leon about things that didn’t make sense. The motive is not known, police reported.
Still in his car, Marsden allegedly shot Leon twice with a .45-caliber handgun before driving off. Leon was shot in the chest and taken to a Bullhead City hospital then a Las Vegas hospital in stable condition. He is currently recovering at home.
Marsden’s Dodge was seen turning from the Bullhead Parkway onto Laughlin Ranch Road then southward onto Gold Rush and Ramar Roads. Marsden was finally arrested about 90 minutes later after a high-risk stop was performed at the intersection of Gold Rush and Ramar, Bullhead City police reported.
Animal Care officers also removed two uninjured dogs from Marsden’s car.
