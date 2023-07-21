KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man, charged with fatally stabbing his stepfather in 2021, remains in a restoration to competency program.
John Ashley James, 48, is charged with first-degree murder for the murder of Gabriel Paz Toledano, 65, in May 2021 in Bullhead City.
Chief Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said Thursday that James is now going through the restoration to competency program in Yavapai County. The first report released in May had shown that James is progressing with a chance of restoration.
James was ruled in January that he wasn’t competent to stand trial but potentially restorable, and he was sent to the Arizona State Hospital. He was then transferred to the Yavapai County program. An inmate housed at the state hospital in Phoenix cost about $900 a day.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho ordered a second report to be conducted by Nov. 21. He set another status hearing Dec. 7.
Around 2 p.m. May 20, 2021, Bullhead City police responded to a Seafair Drive home where James lived with his mother and stepfather. James’ mother told police that she argued with her son who then pushed her to the ground.
James’ mother called for Toledano to help when James allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Toledano died at the scene and James’ mother was not injured. James fled the home but was arrested around 8:30 p.m. after a short manhunt.
James, who lived at the home with his mother and stepfather, reportedly has a history of mental illness.
James faces natural life in prison or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years if he is tried and convicted of the murder charge.
