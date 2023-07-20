BULLHEAD CITY — Commuters may have felt several large potholes on Highway 95 in the past week, a problem which the city hopes to resolve by taking control of the highway pothole maintenance within city limits.
In Tuesday's city council meeting, described by City Manager Toby Cotter as "a legacy agenda," the Bullhead City Council approved several items which have been in the works for some years, such as beginning the process to transfer Highway 95 jurisdiction to the city.
A resolution was passed by City Council formally requesting control of the portion of Highway 95 within the city — ranging from the northern Bullhead Parkway intersection at the Laughlin Bridge to Sterling Road.
"This is just a resolution, not the final decision, but this will pretty much give us authorization and permission, I believe. If we pass this tonight, the city manager, assistant city manager and myself will be headed up there next Friday to meet with them and try to get this finalized," Mayor Steve D'Amico said.
The highway is currently under jurisdiction of the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Cotter said many maintenance duties along Highway 95 are already undertaken by the city, such as repairing light poles, filling cracks and repairing street lights. The city pays for the electricity.
"I'm not trying to knock on ADOT — they do their thing and only have so much money," said Councilmember Rodney Head. "But the fact of the matter is, for the people here that have to drive on that road every day, this council, city manager, Angie (Johnson) and her staff, have really taken it upon themselves to at least make it a passable roadway."
However, the city can't fill potholes on the highway. Those repairs are undertaken by ADOT.
"We had some big potholes that are out there because of the reconstruction of Highway 95. Miss Johnson was called and we received over 250 calls at City Hall," Cotter said. "We had to refer all of those to the Phoenix office of ADOT and locally to the Kingman office. We couldn't do anything about it."
Citing the lack of local resources to respond quickly to problems, Cotter believed the city was better suited for the job. He said the city would also warn drivers of known problems if a fix couldn't be installed promptly.
"We would immediately react to (major potholes)," Cotter said. "We would put up danger signs, close that section of the highway, do something rather than allowing people to race through there, 50 miles per hour and bottom out."
The request to the state wasn't made earlier because of the ongoing road reconstruction project, which the city would not have been allowed to manage even if it had jurisdiction over the highway.
However, Cotter said about $8 million in play to build new right turn lanes into Highway 95 would be allocated to the city, pending the final intergovernmental agreement.
Cotter estimated the transfer process would take three to six months.
Additional council business
• Awarded a $3,292,532 construction contract with T.R. Orr, Inc., of Kingman, for a new Senior Campus building. The new 9,000 square foot building is partially funded by Community Development Block Grant at $1,117,696. The new building will have a generator which would serve as an emergency shelter.
• Approved the conceptional design floor plan for the new Bullhead City Animal Shelter.
• Approved a zoning map change which will enable the Bullhead City School District to building affordable teacher housing.
• Passed a resolution supporting the replacement of the Arizona/California bridge, situated across the Colorado River near Topock. California Department of Transportation is lead on the project and will bear the brunt of project funding, according to Assistant to the City Manager Travis Pruitt.
• Approved a $62,214 purchase of Praestol K 274 FLX and Praestol K 148 polymer from Solentis, of Witmington, Delaware, for the city's wastewater treatment plant. Competitive bidding was waived due to Solentis being the sole source of the polymer.
