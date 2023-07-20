ADOT Hwy 95 Repavement Project

This map shows the scope of the Highway 95 repavement project.

 Courtesy of ADOT

BULLHEAD CITY — Commuters may have felt several large potholes on Highway 95 in the past week, a problem which the city hopes to resolve by taking control of the highway pothole maintenance within city limits.

In Tuesday's city council meeting, described by City Manager Toby Cotter as "a legacy agenda," the Bullhead City Council approved several items which have been in the works for some years, such as beginning the process to transfer Highway 95 jurisdiction to the city.

