Miller Eidsness Miller.jpg

From left, Joshua Miller, Daniel Eidsness and Aubrey Miller, 4, stopped at Rotary Park on Friday to fill and take home sandbags provided by the City of Bullhead City ahead of the weekend's expected flooding storms. 

 DK McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — Officials are preparing the city for and standing by to respond to the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

“The City’s Emergency team is standing by to respond to the effects of the heavy storm activity being predicted by the National Weather Service,” said Toby Cotter, Bullhead City manager. “The City staff, Mayor D’Amico, and public safety staff have attended multiple briefings from the National Weather Service and are preparing accordingly.”

