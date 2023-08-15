BULLHEAD CITY — What began a few months ago as wishful thinking has become a reality for the Bullhead City School District, which on Monday celebrated the opening of the new early childcare center on the Coyote Canyon campus.

The district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bullhead Area and Laughlin chambers of commerce, a few city council members and district representatives. Invited attendees were given a tour of the three classrooms that have been converted for childcare for specific age groups as well as a new playground area devoted to the young children of district employees utilizing the childcare center.

