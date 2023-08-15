Michele Leyendecker, director of the Bullhead City School District's early childcare center, applies the scissors to ceremonial ribbons during a celebration Monday at Coyote Canyon. The center that provides care for district employees' children age 4 and younger opened in late July.
BULLHEAD CITY — What began a few months ago as wishful thinking has become a reality for the Bullhead City School District, which on Monday celebrated the opening of the new early childcare center on the Coyote Canyon campus.
The district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bullhead Area and Laughlin chambers of commerce, a few city council members and district representatives. Invited attendees were given a tour of the three classrooms that have been converted for childcare for specific age groups as well as a new playground area devoted to the young children of district employees utilizing the childcare center.
"I don't want to jinx it, but everything has gone smoothly," BCSD Superintendent Carolyn Stewart said, an assessment shared by childcare center director Michele Leyendecker.
"It's been great," said Leyendecker, who formally ran the Tiny T-Birds early childhood program, the Colorado River Union High School District's daycare center on the Mohave High School campus. "We've had overwhelming response from parents. The kids are settling in well with a good classroom routine. We're already seeing some games in their skills and learning."
All of that after a little more than two weeks. The center technically opened July 19 — two days after passing state inspection — but really started in earnest with the beginning of the school year July 31. It opened with 11 children age 4 or younger and Leyendecker said the number is now at 19.
"That's pretty good response in a short time," she said.
The program was approved by the BCSD governing board in May, a little more than a month after Stewart made the suggestion at a previous meeting, saying that the center could provide a much-needed service to district employees who were struggling to find suitable childcare for children who weren't old enough to attend the district's preschool or regular K-8 classes. Board members liked the idea, so much so that they approved advertising the director's position in May in hopes of opening the center in time for the new school year.
The center offers competitive rates, on par or lower than other area daycare centers, and is specifically for children of district employees. Stewart told board members in April and May that it might be an enticement to attract and retain employees and Leyendecker told attendees at the ribbon cutting that it already had accomplished that with two new employees citing it as a factor in their choice to join the district.
"That's one of the reasons we're doing this," Stewart said, "and we've already seen that it is making a difference."
Stewart said the seed for the program was planted during an informal conversation in the office, an off-the-cuff "we should run a daycare center" remark that grew quickly.
"It went from kind of a flippant comment to a serious comment overnight," Stewart said.
Leyendecker was brought on board soon after. She already had resigned her position with CRUHSD to accept a role with First Things First, a state agency that focuses on early childhood development. But when the opportunity to head a new program at BCSD became available, Leyendecker jumped at the opportunity and was selected from among several applicants for the director position.
"It's always exciting to start from the beginning," Leyendecker said, adding that much of that excitement came in being involved in the selection and purchase of furnishings and equipment needed to operate the program. That excitement peaked when young children started arriving immediately after the center's opening.
"We see ourselves as an extension of the (BCSD) family," she said. And, she said, she believes that the center staff share that view.
"Appropriate staffing is huge," she said.
Staffing ultimately is dictated by the number of children in the program. At 19, the center has room to grow — and that growth is all but assured with four expectant mothers among the district staff at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The center is occupying three previously vacant classrooms at Coyote Canyon, the campus where the district's preschool program operates. Also on the former elementary school campus is the district's Life Academy, a program for students who are having difficulties integrating in regular classrooms.
