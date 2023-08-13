BULLHEAD CITY — Enrollment is "pretty danged close" to figures from the 2022-23 school year for the Bullhead City School District, but Superintendent Carolyn Stewart said the actual number of students occupying seats is considerably lower.
Stewart gave governing board members an update on enrollment and open employment positions within the district at Thursday's regular meeting. She said that 2,331 students are registered to attend BCSD campuses this semester, but the actual attendance figures have been closer to 2,100, varying slightly on a daily basis during the first two weeks of the new school year.
Enrollment figures are important for two major reasons: State funding is on a per-pupil basis, and the district's staffing levels are designed to meet specific student-to-teacher ratios in the classroom.
While Stewart said actual enrollment figures may prompt some amendments to the budget — and influence decisions on filling some full-time vacancies — she said the school year is still much too young to delve too deeply into either of those tasks.
"There are still so many people who don't even think about school until Labor Day," she said, suggesting that numbers in early September likely will be more beneficial to guide the district's decisions.
As for openings — she used that phrase rather than vacancies because most of the open positions are being filled by short- and long-term substitutes — there are 19 certified teaching positions that have not been assigned to a full-time faculty member. The district also is short one principal (at Diamondback Elementary), two counselors (one each at Desert Valley and Sunrise) and nine classified staff members, she said.
Several of the positions are "on hold," Stewart said, because of the preliminary enrollment numbers at specific schools in specific grades. In the meantime, she said, the district is "hacking away" at finding full-time teachers for the open positions. She said at least one long-term substitute is trying to become certified to be a full-time teacher.
Board members noted that the teacher shortage isn't unique to Bullhead City, nor to Arizona for that matter. Stewart said that in 1970, a year after she graduated from college, about 50% of degrees were earned by students in education fields. In 2020, that number was 4%, she said.
The district board approved a resolution proclaiming Sept. 28 as Legendary Teacher Day, an initiative touted by the Arizona School Administrators to recognize past and current educators.
"It is something new," Stewart said. "ASA ... has proposed, and I think it's wonderful, to designate a legendary teacher day."
"I thought this was an interesting idea," said Board President Melissa Sobraske.
"I like it," added Board Member Sheila Barnett.
Asked if anything would be done to mark the occasion, Stewart said, "I think we ought to do something. I've kind of assigned Lance (district public information officer Lance Ross) to do that."
"Excellent," Sobraske said. "Excellent idea."
The board also discussed another idea — a name for the street that will be build within the District Employee Neighborhood. While the district-built rental housing project will be on Calle de Mercado and residences will be listed on that street, another roadway will be build within the development.
"We get to name that street," Stewart said, adding that she is soliciting ideas from board members and district staff.
Sobraske said that former Board President Kory Burgess was a driving force in getting the project from an idea to a plan to a soon-to-be-in progress construction project.
"Why could be call it," she started before Board Member Barb Zarzycki chimed in, "Kory Drive."
"Kory Drive," Sobraske continued. "Or Kory Court or Kory whatever to give him some recognition on that."
"That's an idea," Stewart said.
"I was thinking DEN Drive," Barnett added, alluding to the acronym for the project.
"DEN Drive works too," Stewart agreed.
She said any other suggestions would be welcome and the board could be in a position to pick one at its September meeting
Stewart said that final engineering plans and a draft drawing of homes were completed last week and will be submitted to the city in the next step of the permitting process. she said ground-breaking is tentatively scheduled for early October but could be earlier if the process is expedited.
