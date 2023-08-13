BULLHEAD CITY — Enrollment is "pretty danged close" to figures from the 2022-23 school year for the Bullhead City School District, but Superintendent Carolyn Stewart said the actual number of students occupying seats is considerably lower.

Stewart gave governing board members an update on enrollment and open employment positions within the district at Thursday's regular meeting. She said that 2,331 students are registered to attend BCSD campuses this semester, but the actual attendance figures have been closer to 2,100, varying slightly on a daily basis during the first two weeks of the new school year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.