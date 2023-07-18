BULLHEAD CITY — An item that wasn't on Thursday's action item occupied a good portion of the Bullhead City School District's governing board meeting and is sure to be revisited in the future.
At the request of Board President Melinda Sobraske, the district's 2023 state assessment results were pulled from the consent agenda for discussion. A number of administrative reports are accepted by the board with little or no discussion each month, but Sobraske decided the assessment results needed board attention. Since there was no action item on the topic on the agenda, that attention came in the form of an hour-long discussion and a consensus that more attention is needed.
"I was really, truly concerned," Sobraske said as she directed board clerk Cassandra Peluso to display results of the eighth-grade math scores on the AZ Merit assessment tests on the overhead screen, "because these are the kids who we are sending to the high school. We have 84% of our kids who are not proficient in math."
Actually, 84% are termed "minimally proficient" according to the results which show 11% partially proficient, 4% proficient and 1% highly proficient. A total of 237 eight-graders at Fox Creek Junior High completed the math testing.
"Now you know why we are working on and emphasizing instruction, why we are working with Instructional Empowerment," Superintendent Carolyn Stewart said. "Because the outcomes are not matching some of the other data that we get from our schools. And we are very concerned about this."
Board members wondered aloud if the district needs to be more stringent — either in issuing of letter grades for students in each subject or in stalling advancement for students who fail to exceed "minimally proficient" scoring.
Stewart said part of the issue — the "outcomes not matching some of the other data" part — is that students may fair well on preparatory testing, which may have a broad range of questions, but aren't proficient in a specific area that winds up being heavily emphasized in the Arizona's Academic Standards Assessment testing.
"Do we have the right resources for our teachers?" Sobraske asked.
"It is my opinion that we do," Stewart said. She admitted, however, that some teachers may not be as devoted to those resources — in the case of math, a Eureka Math program that is supposed to be utilized in supplementing the district's regular curriculum — as they should be.
"What we suspect is that our folks are not teaching it with fidelity," Stewart said. "If you're going to use any program, any materials, any resources, you need to use them with fidelity. You can't pick and choose. You can't skip some things. You can't say, 'I don't think this is a good way to do this,' unless you've done it for awhile, you know, have actually done it.
"We suspect that is part of the issue."
Several board members wondered aloud if the students aren't taking the testing as seriously as they should. That concern also extended to parents.
One member suggested putting "more bite and teeth" into a retention policy that would prevent a student from advancing unless they showed a certain level of proficiency in all subjects. That turned into a brief discussion on pushback if students were held back a grade, and that evolved into another suggestion that parents and students need to be part of the solution.
Sobraske suggested a future meeting — possibly a workshop — to weigh potential changes, a meeting that she said hopefully would involve parents as well as teachers and administrators.
"That's an important conversation," Stewart agreed.
Also at Thursday's meeting, the board adopted the 2023-24 budget. No one spoke at a public hearing nor before the board's 5-0 vote to adopt the document that authorizes $19 million in maintenance and operation expenditures.
While the budget shows a 3% increase in the average teacher salary and a 6% increase in M&O spending from a year ago, it shows an effective reduction in the district's property tax rate from 1.7133 to 1.6549. Stewart said that is because the legislature increased per-pupil funding, cutting the district's reliance on taxpayer funds.
Stewart also said state inspectors were scheduled to visit the new childcare center at Coyote Canyon School on Monday, the next step in having the program in place later this month — perhaps as early as this week.
"If we pass that inspection, we can open," Stewart said. "We can open on Wednesday."
No name for the program has been developed so for now it's being referred to simply as "the childcare center," Stewart said.
"I made some suggestions the other day because I kind of Googled it when I was kind of silly and goofy at 10 p.m. one night," Stewart said, adding that her suggestions got lukewarm reception at best. "They didn't like any of my suggestions. The one they really didn't like was 'Cactus Maximus.' I did that simply to try to get people's creative juices going but obviously, at 10 p.m., I was just being ... I was getting a little goofy."
Less-goofy suggestions will be developed, she said hopefully, with some of those suggestions likely to wind up coming before the board for consideration.
Stewart will be attending tonight's Bullhead City Council meeting — the council will consider approval of the rezone request by BCSD for the District Employee Neighborhood housing project — to answer any questions that may arise about the program that will build homes to be rented to district employees.
The district has a special meeting set for 6:30 p.m. today to adopt a new policy on evaluation of support staff members — first reading was completed Thursday. Should Stewart's attendance at the council meeting run long, the district is allowed to hold up the start of its board meeting; after the start time is posted in an agenda, the board can begin later than that posted time, within reason, but cannot start earlier.
