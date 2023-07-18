Bullhead City School District

Bullhead City School District

BULLHEAD CITY — An item that wasn't on Thursday's action item occupied a good portion of the Bullhead City School District's governing board meeting and is sure to be revisited in the future.

At the request of Board President Melinda Sobraske, the district's 2023 state assessment results were pulled from the consent agenda for discussion. A number of administrative reports are accepted by the board with little or no discussion each month, but Sobraske decided the assessment results needed board attention. Since there was no action item on the topic on the agenda, that attention came in the form of an hour-long discussion and a consensus that more attention is needed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.