KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man charged with 10 counts after a seven-hour standoff with police at a RV park in January pleaded guilty Thursday to six of the counts.
Kyle Andrew Schafer, 41, pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted aggravated assault on an officer and one count of aggravated assault.
Charges including five counts of attempted murder and four counts of discharging a weapon at a residence were dismissed or reduced in the plea agreement.
The victims of the attempted murder charges were five police officers and the discharging a weapon counts were bullets that struck four different trailers.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle will sentence Schafer to a stipulated 25-year prison sentence. The judge will sentence him Sept. 8. Carlisle previously ruled that Schafer is competent to stand trial.
Bullhead City police responded to the Silver View RV Resort on Silver Creek Road around 5 p.m. Jan. 27 regarding a man wearing a bullet-proof vest pointing a 9 mm hand gun at other residents in the area. Schafer barricaded himself in his trailer and refused to come out. SWAT units arrived as a police helicopter hovered overhead.
Schafer shot at SWAT officers from inside his trailer. Several bullets struck a man in a neighboring trailer hitting both his ankles. The neighbor was treated at a Las Vegas hospital.
Schafer also fired numerous shots at officers hitting patrol cars and other residences. One bullet missed a SWAT officer’s head by inches who was in the turret of an armored vehicle. SWAT officers fired their weapons striking Schafer who continued to fire at officers.
Schafer finally surrendered around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 28. He was also taken to a Las Vegas hospital. No other injuries were reported. At the start of the standoff, Schafer claimed a cartel was outside his home castigating people.
Under the plea agreement, two handguns and two rifles, a bullet proof vest, several magazines and ammunition were forfeited to law enforcement.
