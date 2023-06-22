BULLHEAD CITY — The long-awaited opening of the splash pad and Family Fun Zone at Bullhead Community Park has been accompanied by some confusion over fees for the use of the parking lot on the north end of the park, just a few steps from the new attraction.
The city held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Friday, and those in attendance noticed signage with a fee schedule and instructions for accessing an online app to pay those parking fees, which range from $2 per hour for non-summer weekdays to $8 per hour for holiday weekends.
The fee schedule also includes day-pass options ranging from $25 for non-summer weekdays and $35 for non-summer weekends to $100 for holiday weekends for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
The bottom line for residents: People who live in Bullhead City don't need to pay to park at Community Park, including at the new splash pad area.
The parking fee at the splash pad is an alternative to the $20 per vehicle parking fee charged to non-residents during the summer months upon entry to Community Park, one of the city's most popular attractions. As with the parking fee for the 1,400 available spots in Community Park south of the Family Fun Zone, there is no fee charged to Bullhead City residents with proper identification for use of the 27 spots in the northern lot near the splash pad.
Bullhead City officials said the parking fees for the splash pad were designed to benefit local residents.
"The primary purpose of the northern Community Park parking lot's fees is to ensure that our residents who visit the Family Fun Zone always have a place to park nearby," Mackenzie Covert, the city's public information officer, said. "It is our belief that if the northern Community Park parking lot had no fee, the parking lot would be heavily utilized by summer tourists parking there to avoid the $20 Community Park parking fee (charged after accessing the main entry gate at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard). We want to ensure that our residents, specifically our residents who live in or near the River District and have difficulty getting to the splash pad at Ken Fovargue Park, never have difficulty finding a sparking spot at the Family Fun Zone."
There are many parking spots south of the FFZ that are accessible with the $20 parking pass from the main entry gate. The northern parking lot isn't connected to any other roads in the park and is accessible only through a small, unstaffed entry gate off of First Street across from the Human Bean.
"There are only 27 parking spots available in the lot directly north of the Family Fun Zone," Covert repeated. "We believe the proximity to the Family Fun Zone, the commercial boat launch, the dog park, combined with the scarcity of spots, do make this a premium parking lot."
It also provides an opportunity for non-resident visitors to bypass the $20 general parking fee and instead choose the hourly rates specifically for the fun zone. For example, if someone wanted to spend two hours at the splash pad or any of the other attractions in the FFZ, the cost on a non-holiday weekend would be $7 per hour — $14 — instead of the $20 general parking fee. That makes it an attractive option for splash pad users — residents and out-of-towners alike — who plan only a short outing.
Covert said the parking fee structure was developed by city staff, including Marketplace General Manager Canden Stanley and City Manager Toby Cotter, authorized when the Bullhead City Council adopted the 2023-24 comprehensive fee schedule at its May 2 meeting. The Marketplace Enterprise Fund was created by council approval in December of 2022 to handle parking fees, revenue from the River Shop (in the lower level of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Building) and the Bullhead Belle. The enterprise fund will be used only to support operations of expenses incurred by the newly created Marketplace Department.
The fee schedule grants city staff authority to "accept donations, sponsorships or charge fees necessary to offset costs for parking and city-run leagues, tournaments, recreation programs or special events," according to city code.
Covert said that Marketplace staff is responsible for monitoring parking compliance in the park, including at the new splash pad parking lot.
"Staff will make efforts to contact the owners of vehicles that have not paid for parking to first determine if they are Bullhead City residents and to collect payments from non-compliant vehicles. Ultimately, vehicles that are non-compliant are subject to being towed at the owner's expense if the owners cannot be contacted or refuse to pay."
The HONK app is the only payment method currently available for the splash pad lot, meaning that non-residents who don't have a cell phone capable of accessing the app cannot utilize the lot.
"Non-residents without a mobile phone will need to utilize the parking lot through the main entrance to the park," Covert said.
He said the parking fee at the splash pad is expected to generate at least $50,000 annually with the funds going back into the Marketplace Enterprise Fund for future park improvements.
HONK receives 2.9% of each transaction, plus a 30-cent per transaction fee, to provide the service to the city.
Community Park currently is the only city park facility with a parking fee. Parking remains free at Rotary Park and Ken Fovargue Park. Gary Keith Civic Center Park, at Marina and Highway 95, is occasionally used for community events with organizations sometimes collecting parking fees as donations. No parking fees are charged at the Colorado River Nature Center, operated by the city in cooperation with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, or at Arizona Veterans Memorial Park or Dean Hackett Park.
