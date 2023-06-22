sign at splash pad parking lot

Bullhead City officials have stemmed some confusion created by parking signs at the new parking lot at the Community Park splash pad. The parking rates do not apply to Bullhead City residents. Out-of-towners wishing to use the small lot on the edge of the splash pad must use an app on their cell phone to pay for their hourly — or daily — parking fee.

 Bill McMillen/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The long-awaited opening of the splash pad and Family Fun Zone at Bullhead Community Park has been accompanied by some confusion over fees for the use of the parking lot on the north end of the park, just a few steps from the new attraction.

The city held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Friday, and those in attendance noticed signage with a fee schedule and instructions for accessing an online app to pay those parking fees, which range from $2 per hour for non-summer weekdays to $8 per hour for holiday weekends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.