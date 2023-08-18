KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman charged with a fatal crash in July 2021 accepted a plea deal Thursday.
Megan Irene Nicole Jergens, 28, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of negligent homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated driving while impaired with a minor present. The reduced charges are from a dangerous offense to a non-dangerous offense.
A charge of criminal damage and another count of aggravated driving while impaired with a minor present were dismissed. Jergens will remain out of custody until her sentencing.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert will sentence Jergens to either supervised probation or prison for up to three years for the negligent homicide charge.
Jergens will be sentenced to supervised probation for the other two charges. Lambert will sentence her Sept. 22.
Jergens was driving a pickup truck westbound on Baseline Road around 6:15 p.m. July 15, 2021 with two children, aged 3 and 9 at the time, in her truck, police reported.
Jergens’ truck collided with the driver’s side door of a car driven by Lucia Mendoza, 20, of Bullhead City at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Baseline Road.
Mendoza was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mendoza’s passenger suffered broken ribs and a broken left arm. The traffic crash closed Lakeside Drive for about four hours, police reported.
An intoxilyzer breathe test within five minutes of the crash revealed a 0.095 to 0.10 percent blood alcohol level. The legal limit of a blood alcohol level in Arizona is 0.080 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.