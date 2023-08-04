KINGMAN — A judge sentenced a Bullhead City woman to 30 months in prison Friday.
Nancy Jean Harris, 52, pleaded guilty in July to forgery in a 2022 case and to fraudulent use of a credit card in a 2023 case.
Harris’ attorney, Brad Rideout, said the prior felonies occurred long ago and Harris paid her restitution in full. She also has community support.
The prosecutor asked for a prison sentence arguing that Harris has a lengthy criminal history including 17 prior felony convictions.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle took into account many letters of support and found mitigating factors including community support and remorse.
But Carlisle said the defendant has a horrific record, even though they were not violent offenses. Most of the crimes were fraud or forgery crimes, with some occurring right after completing her probation. The judge sentenced Harris to 2.5 years in prison for both charges.
The fraud charge occurred between Sept. 22, 2021 and Oct. 1, 2021. She reportedly bought items used with a stolen credit card at Sam’s Club and other businesses. She also forged a check Nov. 1, 2022.
She pleaded guilty in January 2019 in a 2017 case to facilitation of fraudulent schemes in one case and to forgery and failure to appear in a second 2017 case. She was sentenced in March 2019 to probation for three years.
The facilitation charge occurred between Nov. 30, 2016 and Dec. 5, 2016 in Lake Havasu City. Harris was also charged with failing to appear at a court hearing that occurred Oct. 12, 2017.
In the forgery charge, Harris deposited a fraudulent check Aug. 8, 2017 at the First Convenience Bank in Bullhead City into her own account, Bullhead City police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.