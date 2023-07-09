Construction continues on Five Below, a retailer offering "trend-right, high-quality products," with most items priced between $1 and $5. The retailer opens later this summer at Mohave Crossroads, 3699 Highway 95.
BULLHEAD CITY — Halfway through 2023, the economic picture for the city remains strong, officials say.
"The city continues in an upward trajectory," said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Tourism, retail, housing construction, distribution and manufacturing, in addition to small business has been strong all year, he said.
Five Below, a retailer offering "trend-right, high-quality products," with most items priced between $1 and $5, and I Heart Tacos, a Mexican-style restaurant serving street tacos, open later this summer in Mohave Crossroads, 3699 Highway 95, joining the recently opened Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the U.S.
"Ulta and Five Below are very trendy new stores," Cotter said. "They are attracting other retailers to the Mohave Crossroads — Stay tuned for more announcements at Mohave Crossroads."
Other outlets coming soon include Church's Chicken near Sam's Club, 600 Highway 95, Circle K across from Motel 6, 1081 Highway 95, and Sunshine Nail Bar south of Dunkin Doughnuts, 2520 Highway 95.
C-A-L Ranch, a ranch and home store is opening a 60,000-square-foot store in the former Stage and Beale locations at Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile.
This is going to be an anchor for the mall and it’s a great concept store for our region, Cotter said.
Exceptional Healthcare Hospital, at the southwest corner of Marina Boulevard and Highway 95, should be completed in November, Cotter said. Next to Exceptional Healthcare, Chipotle Mexican Grill, a restaurant that specializes in bowls, tacos and Mission burritos, is coming soon.
Maverik on Highway 95 received a temporary certificate of occupancy, Cotter said. "They should be opening within the next few weeks."
Current construction projects also include an 18,000-square-foot addition at Findlay Chevy Buick GMC, 2565 Laughlin View Drive, North Fork at Laughlin Ranch, 1360 William Hardy Drive, has 106 single-family residential lots currently under construction.
Numerous collegiate apartments on and near Mohave Community College campus, 3400 Highway 95, are in the works, Cotter said. Single family housing is being built across all neighborhoods.
"There were 297 new single family homes in 2022, and the city anticipates at least 350 single family residential units in 2023," he said.
Cotter said the city has created a pro-business environment with expedited reviews in the building department.
To help market the community to business, the city invests in attending the annual International Shopping Center Conference in Las Vegas each May, where the city shows off what it has to offer, and sets meetings with developers and interested parties.
"We recruit and attract new businesses through an aggressive marketing campaign," he said. "We have some great new developments planned for late-2023, 2024 and 2025."
