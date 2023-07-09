five below.jpg

Construction continues on Five Below, a retailer offering "trend-right, high-quality products," with most items priced between $1 and $5. The retailer opens later this summer at Mohave Crossroads, 3699 Highway 95.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Halfway through 2023, the economic picture for the city remains strong, officials say.

"The city continues in an upward trajectory," said City Manager Toby Cotter.

