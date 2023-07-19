Two homes were cordoned off with crime scene tape in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive on June 16, after reports of a man having stabbed two people and one person being shot in the leg. Later that evening, police announced the arrest of Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., on suspicion of double homicide.
KINGMAN — A California man, a suspect in the double murder of a Bullhead City couple, was booked into Mohave County Jail Wednesday morning.
Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., was booked into county jail around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. He waived extradition at a July 13 hearing while in custody at the Clark County Jail in Las Vegas. Inmates are extradited back to the charging jurisdiction within 30 days of waiving extradition.
Bryant’s bond is expected to be set by a Mohave County judge within 24 hours. A defendant’s criminal case usually will then go before a grand jury.
Bryant is charged with the June 16 murders of Tommy Edward Hinton, 62, and his wife Annette Lee Hinton, 59, in their home in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive.
Bryant once worked for the couple at a pizza restaurant in Fortuna, California. The Hinton’s retired in 2018 and moved to Bullhead City, keeping in touch with Bryant on social media. They convinced the suspect to move in with them several months ago.
Around 5:40 p.m. June 16, Bryant reportedly got into an argument with the couple when he allegedly stabbed them to death, Bryant then was shot by a male neighbor, Bullhead City police said.
The Hintons died from their injuries at a Fort Mohave hospital. Bryant was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with the gunshot wound to his leg before he was released and incarcerated in the Las Vegas jail. Animal control officers also removed a dog from Hinton’s home.
