2 home crime scene IMG_7116.jpg

Two homes were cordoned off with crime scene tape in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive on June 16, after reports of a man having stabbed two people and one person being shot in the leg. Later that evening, police announced the arrest of Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., on suspicion of double homicide.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

KINGMAN — A California man, a suspect in the double murder of a Bullhead City couple, was booked into Mohave County Jail Wednesday morning.

Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., was booked into county jail around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. He waived extradition at a July 13 hearing while in custody at the Clark County Jail in Las Vegas. Inmates are extradited back to the charging jurisdiction within 30 days of waiving extradition.

