Two homes were cordoned off with crime scene tape in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive on June 16, after reports of a man having stabbed two people and one person being shot in the leg. Later that evening, police announced the arrest of Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., on suspicion of double homicide.
KINGMAN — A California man was indicted Thursday for the double murder of a Bullhead City couple.
A grand jury indicted Aaron Michael Bryant, 32, formerly of Eureka, California, on two counts of first-degree murder by domestic violence. He is being held in county jail on a $400,000 bond. His next hearing is set for Aug. 14. The indictment was issued by Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
On June 16, Bryant allegedly stabbed Tommy Edward Hinton, 62, and his wife Annette Lee Hinton, 59, to death after an argument in their home in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive.
Bryant once worked for the couple at a pizza restaurant in Fortuna, California. The Hinton’s retired in 2018 and moved to Bullhead City. The couple kept in touch with Bryant on social media and eventually convinced the defendant to move in with them several months ago.
Around 5:40 p.m. June 16, Bryant reportedly got into an argument with the couple when he allegedly stabbed them to death, Bryant then was shot by a neighbor in the leg. Animal control officers also removed a dog from the Hintons' home, Bullhead City police said.
The Hintons died from their injuries at a Fort Mohave hospital. Bryant was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with the leg wound before he was discharged and held in a Las Vegas jail. He waived extradition and returned to Mohave County Wednesday.
(0) comments
