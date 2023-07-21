2 home crime scene IMG_7116.jpg

Two homes were cordoned off with crime scene tape in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive on June 16, after reports of a man having stabbed two people and one person being shot in the leg. Later that evening, police announced the arrest of Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., on suspicion of double homicide.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News
KINGMAN — A California man was indicted Thursday for the double murder of a Bullhead City couple.

A grand jury indicted Aaron Michael Bryant, 32, formerly of Eureka, California, on two counts of first-degree murder by domestic violence. He is being held in county jail on a $400,000 bond. His next hearing is set for Aug. 14. The indictment was issued by Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.

