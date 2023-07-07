Two homes were cordoned off with crime scene tape in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive on June 16, after reports of a man having stabbed two people and one person being shot in the leg. Later that evening, police announced the arrest of Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., on suspicion of double homicide.
KINGMAN — A California man, a suspect in the double murder of a Bullhead City couple, sits in a Las Vegas jail awaiting extradition back to Mohave County.
Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka, California, was arrested in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive on suspicion of stabbing Tommy Edward Hinton, 62, and his wife Annette Lee Hinton, 59, to death before he was shot by a male neighbor.
Bryant is awaiting extradition back to Mohave County on a felony warrant for the Hinton murders. He is currently held in Clark County Jail without bond. Bryant has a fugitive hearing in Clark County on Thursday.
Around 5:40 p.m. June 16, Bryant, a former employee who was living with the victims, reportedly got into an argument with the couple when he allegedly stabbed them, Bullhead City police said.
Bryant once worked for the couple at a pizza restaurant in Fortuna, California. The Hinton’s retired in 2018 and moved to Bullhead City keeping in touch with Bryant on social media. They finally convinced him to move in with them several months ago.
The Hintons died from their injuries at a Fort Mohave hospital. Bryant was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Animal control officers also removed a dog from the Hintons' home.
