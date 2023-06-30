We know a lot about how dogs experience the world through their body language. Dogs exhibit a variety of demeanors and actions that allow us to have a better understanding of how they are feeling and what they need. In this way, caregivers are better able to build positive relationships with their dogs, one that is based on trust and understanding.
Do you know the real reason why your dog wants to show you its toy or why its tongue hangs out to the side? Check out the following common dog behaviors so that you can better understand your dog and become a better companion and caregiver for it.
LONG LEGS
When your dog gets up on his hind legs, it can have a number of meanings. One of these is a sign of affection. Like humans, sometimes they just want to hug you. But, if they get up on their hind legs while interacting with other dogs, it can be a sign that they are feeling playful. If they aren’t growling or acting aggressively, then this is just their way of playing. Some dogs may also stand on their hind legs to get attention or to get a better view of their surroundings. Remember, each dog is unique.
CHEWING ON THE FURNITURE DOESN’T MEAN THEY’RE HUNGRY
Just like growing children, puppies will want to chew on toys and other objects in order to relieve the pain of growing teeth. But, if your pet is always chewing the furniture and they aren’t a puppy anymore, this could be a sign of something else. It can be a sign they are not getting enough physical activity and need a way to get their energy out. You can start by getting them out of the house for a walk.
While this won’t solve everything, it’s a good starting point. You can usually tell when your dog isn’t getting enough exercise, and this is one telltale sign.
WHY DOGS BARK
Barking has several purposes and it depends on the situation, how the dog barks, and what’s in their environment. If a dog is barking loud and frequently, it could indicate a degree of urgency. They may be sensing danger approaching and are trying to let you know. If a dog is barking short and soft barks, they might want you to play with them. If a dog barks loudly, then it could be a sign that they’re in pain. In addition, dogs may bark to communicate their territorial boundaries, express fear or anxiety, seek attention or warn of potential intruders.
YAWNING DOESN’T ONLY EXPRESS EXHAUSTION
While humans yawn only when they feel tired or sometimes bored, it is not the same way for dogs. One reason could be that they feel safe around you and trust you. In nature, animals yawn as a sign of submission. When your dog yawns 15 times, you can be sure that they are very relaxed. But yawning also may indicate anticipation or stress. When your dog is waiting in the vet’s office, he may yawn repeatedly as a way to deal with nervousness. Dogs may also yawn before going for a walk, as a way to control their enthusiasm.
While yawning can be a sign that your dog feels comfortable, it can also express something completely different. If your dog is yawning a lot in public, it’s not a sign that they’re tired and ready for their afternoon nap. It can actually express that they feel uncomfortable and anxious. If you’re in an unfamiliar place and you notice your dog doing this, stay aware of this so that you can be there to comfort your dog and give it some love.
STRETCHING
Unlike humans, dogs don’t only stretch after waking up from a nap or to limber up their muscles. Stretching for dogs can also serve as a beautiful expression of affection and love towards someone. So, when you arrive home and witness your dog stretching, it’s not necessarily an indication that they were snoozing. Instead, they are using this moment to convey their sheer excitement at your presence. It’s their adorable way of saying, “Hey, I’m thrilled to see you!”
These are just a few dog behaviors and possible meanings behind them. In my next article, part 2, I will explore more of these behaviors, so the next time you see your dog communicating to you, you’ll know what they are trying to tell you!
Gail Moscato of Bullhead City is the founder of Positive Paws, a local animal welfare organization that aims to "unite pets and people pawsitively" through educating pet owners, finding homes for animals in need and using available tools and resources to find solutions to challenges people face with their pets. The organization partners with Risen Star Kennels in Bullhead City to find animals loving homes and work through any behavioral modifications. Moscato is also one of the founders of SAINT, another local animal welfare organization. Positive Paws also contributes to the Tri-State Animal Welfare Coalition. You can reach Positive Paws by phone at 928-275-2172 or by email at positivepawsbhc@gmail.com.
