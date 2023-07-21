In the last Canine Corner article, we explored how dogs experience the world through their body language. Getting to know their body language allows us to have a better understanding of how they are feeling and what they need.
With so many different behaviors, I broke this article into two parts. Even then, the two articles will only touch on all of the ways dogs express themselves.
TUCKING THEIR TAIL
When your dog is in distress, one common behavior they exhibit is tucking their tail between their legs. This gesture indicates a range of emotions such as uncertainty, nervousness, fear, guilt or even shame. It serves as a clear signal that something is amiss in their world.
Recognizing this sign, it’s crucial to provide comfort and create a sense of security for your furry friend. You can achieve this by offering gentle pets and speaking to them in a soothing tone.
WIGGLING LIKE A CATERPILLAR
If you think your dog looks happy when it gets into a good wiggle, kicking its legs up in the air while wiggling around on its back, well, you’re right! At least, most of the time.
Sometimes your dog might be excessively wiggling as if to reach an itch or another irritation. Or sometimes, this might be their way of getting your attention. Why not stop what you’re doing for a few minutes and give them attention? It’s important to observe their little wiggles to understand if they’re seeking playtime, affection, or if there’s an underlying issue causing discomfort or distress.
PACING BACK AND FORTH
If your dog paces back and forth, this can be for a number of reasons. Your dog may be bored, nervous or excited. Like humans, they also pace around the room. If your dog is pacing around in circles, it can be a sign that they want to play with you. They want to know whether you are open to playing.
When two dogs meet, it’s common that they will chase each other. This isn’t something threatening or something to fear — it’s just their way of playing.
SNIFFING THE AIR
Dogs use their noses for several purposes. In fact, dogs have 220 million olfactory receptors while humans have 5 million. Dogs are dominated by their noses and can smell at least 1,000 times better than humans. When they are sniffing the air, it could be a sign that they sense danger approaching or that they’re trying to track prey. During this time they will remain completely still. They stay absolutely silent so that their prey won’t see them. Dogs are able to smell the difference between individuals — both dogs and people. They can smell the difference between family members, even identical twins!
I sure hope these common dog behaviors and their meanings help you to become a better companion and caregiver to your furry friend.
Gail Moscato of Bullhead City is the founder of Positive Paws, a local animal welfare organization that aims to "unite pets and people pawsitively" through educating pet owners, finding homes for animals in need and using available tools and resources to find solutions to challenges people face with their pets. The organization partners with Risen Star Kennels in Bullhead City to find animals loving homes and work through any behavioral modifications. Moscato is also one of the founders of SAINT, another local animal welfare organization. Positive Paws also contributes to the Tri-State Animal Welfare Coalition. You can reach Positive Paws by phone at 928-275-2172 or by email at positivepawsbhc@gmail.com.
