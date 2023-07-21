Canine Corner

You can find out what your dog is trying to tell you by simply paying attention to their behavior.

 Stock image
Gail Moscato, founder of Positive Paws

Gail Moscato, Positive Paws founder

In the last Canine Corner article, we explored how dogs experience the world through their body language. Getting to know their body language allows us to have a better understanding of how they are feeling and what they need.

With so many different behaviors, I broke this article into two parts. Even then, the two articles will only touch on all of the ways dogs express themselves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.