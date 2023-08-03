Gail Moscato, founder of Positive Paws

Gail Moscato, Positive Paws founder

Even though crate training is often associated with puppies, there are plenty of reasons to crate train an adult dog. Maybe you have a new rescue who’s come into your life. Or perhaps you need to prepare an untrained dog for traveling in a crate. Whatever your reason, rest assured that crate training an adult dog is possible.

Here is some information from experts on some training tips — what to expect, the steps you can take and solutions for common challenges that might pop up along the way.

