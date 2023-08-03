Even though crate training is often associated with puppies, there are plenty of reasons to crate train an adult dog. Maybe you have a new rescue who’s come into your life. Or perhaps you need to prepare an untrained dog for traveling in a crate. Whatever your reason, rest assured that crate training an adult dog is possible.
Here is some information from experts on some training tips — what to expect, the steps you can take and solutions for common challenges that might pop up along the way.
The process to train an adult dog may just look different from training a puppy. Adult dogs and puppies learn differently due to differences in cognitive abilities, physical capabilities and behavioral patterns. Adult dogs have more developed brains and established habits, but may resist change.
Some adult dogs may have already developed negative associations with crates from past experiences and will need extra patience and positive reinforcement during training. Also, you could be looking at different timelines with an adult dog. Puppies adjust more quickly than adults because they’re at a developmental stage where they’re more adaptable and open to new experiences.
Choose the best crate and location
Ensure the size of the crate is the correct, so your dog can stand, turn around and lie down comfortably. The material of the crate matters. If an adult dog is anxious, they may appreciate a crate with more coverage. It’s helpful to make the crate as cozy and inviting as possible. Include a crate bed, water and a favorite chew toy to entice your pup. A bedroom and living room are usual choices for the crate's location.
Form positive associations with treats
Open the crate and toss some treats inside to establish that good things happen in the crate. Most dogs will enter if treats are tossed toward the back. Let them voluntarily get them in their own time.
Serve meals in the crate
When your dog is comfortable entering the crate for treats, it’s recommended to start feeding meals inside. At this point, the crate door should still be left open.
Try closing the door
Once the dog is happily entering for food lure, then you can start closing the door for very brief periods of time. Start with a few seconds and then let them out. While they're inside, you can continue to drop treats into the crate every few seconds to help extend the length of crate time they can handle. But don’t keep your dog in there too long. The goal is to get them out long before they get bored or unhappy with being contained.
Work up to longer periods of crate time
When the dog is content with being crated for a minute or two, you can start building up to longer periods of crate time. Give them a frozen-stiffed Kong toy or another long-lasting and high-value chew to work on in their crate. This enrichment can usually provide a good 15 to 20 minutes of distraction, during which you can start to briefly leave the room. At first, you can open the door before your dog finishes their treat. Then, gradually add a couple of minutes of crate time per training session. Leaving the door open can help build trust when crate training your adult dog.
Troubleshooting: Whining or barking
If your dog has recently gone to the bathroom and they’re otherwise comfortable and safe, it could indicate you’ve taken things too fast. Go back a few steps, and try moving slower.
Overcoming negative past experiences
One of the best ways to overcome negative associations with the crate is through positive associations with crate time, offer them an interactive toy filled with treats or food — lick mats, Kong toys, etc. You may also want to consider a crate cover to shut out stressful stimuli or a pheromone product to keep your dog calm.
What to do if crate training just isn’t working
Seek advice from an expert. A professional trainer or veterinary behaviorist can provide feedback and tools that can help you work with your dog. However, it’s important to understand that even with professional training, there will be some dogs who simply can not adjust to a crate. This includes dogs with separation anxiety and confinement phobias. These panic disorders do not go away without intervention, and confining the dog in crate often exacerbates their symptoms.
Separation anxiety behaviors
• Excessive barking or howling when left alone
• Destructive chewing or scratching, especially around exit points
• House soiling or crate soiling, when otherwise housebroken
• Drooling, vomiting, trembling, and excessive pacing
There are other styles of confinement or ways to dog-proof a room if your dog is simply resistant to being in a crate. A sturdy baby or dog gate to block off a laundry room or hallway where your dog can stretch and play without the need for a crate is one option. Dog exercise pens (like X-pens) are also useful.
The use of crates can serve so many purposes — preventing nighttime wandering, transporting them safely in the car, creating a safe haven when surrounded by rambunctious children or other dogs, and introducing dogs to each other for the first time.
I hope that this article will help you if you have chosen to crate train your dog and give you a general understanding of why they are used.
Gail Moscato
Positive Paws
