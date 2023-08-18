american staffordshire bull terrier

Pit bulls are a breed that is often portrayed in a negative light.

 Stock image
Gail Moscato, founder of Positive Paws

Gail Moscato, Positive Paws founder
If you’ve ever been lucky enough to love and be loved by a pit bull, then you know they’re a special breed. Recognized by their square faces, broad chests and muscular builds, these dogs may look intimidating, but behind that façade, you’ll find they’re lovable, charming and playful goofballs — and some of the most loyal and affectionate dogs around. However, as you’re probably well-aware, pit bulls aren’t always recognized for their family-friendly qualities. They’re often thought of as aggressive, vicious and untrainable, and chances are, you’ve heard more than a few concerning pit bull “facts.” Some cities have even banned the breed in an attempt to decrease the number of dog attacks. 

While it is true that pit bulls have a violent past — their ancestors were bred to fight bears in British blood sports, and some of them are still used in illegal dog fights — that doesn’t define them today. So let’s look at some of the myths that have followed this incredible dog and set the record straight. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.