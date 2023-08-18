If you’ve ever been lucky enough to love and be loved by a pit bull, then you know they’re a special breed. Recognized by their square faces, broad chests and muscular builds, these dogs may look intimidating, but behind that façade, you’ll find they’re lovable, charming and playful goofballs — and some of the most loyal and affectionate dogs around. However, as you’re probably well-aware, pit bulls aren’t always recognized for their family-friendly qualities. They’re often thought of as aggressive, vicious and untrainable, and chances are, you’ve heard more than a few concerning pit bull “facts.” Some cities have even banned the breed in an attempt to decrease the number of dog attacks.
While it is true that pit bulls have a violent past — their ancestors were bred to fight bears in British blood sports, and some of them are still used in illegal dog fights — that doesn’t define them today. So let’s look at some of the myths that have followed this incredible dog and set the record straight.
MYTH: Pit bulls are purebreds
Truth: A dog with a block head, almond eyes, broad chest, muscular build, and short hair must be a pit bull, right? Nope. There is no definitive answer when it comes to what constitutes a pit bull, but they are descendants of the English bull-baiting dog. The American Kennel Club (AKC) doesn’t even recognize pit bulls as a specific breed.
“Breeds often labeled as pit bulls are actually individual and distinct breeds, such as the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bully, America Staffordshire Terrier and the Anerican Bulldog,” says Colleen Demling-Riley, a canine behaviorist with Dogtopia. She points to one study that revealed that even veterinarians, breeders and trainers often guess the wrong breed or mix when looking at the dog.
MYTH: Pit bulls are a fighting breed
Truth: Pit bulls are distant relatives of English bull-baiting dogs, which were “bred to bite and hold bulls, bears, and other large animals around the face and head,” per the ASPCA’s Position Statement on Pit Bulls. When baiting large animals was outlawed in the 1800s, the English bull-baiting dogs were bred with smaller terriers to produce a fighting breed. In the ASPCA’s statement, they point out that while some pit bulls may have been bred to fight against other dogs, “it doesn’t mean that they can’t be around other dogs or that they’re unpredictably aggressive.”
The statement goes on to explain that many pit bulls who attacked their owners or other people were put down, ending their bloodline and also notes that just because they were bred to fight, it doesn’t mean they are unpredictably aggressive or more likely to fight another dog. On the other hand, many pit bulls were bred for companionship and are known to be gentle, affectionate and loyal.
MYTH: Pit bulls turn on you in an instant
Truth: Dogs of any breed rarely turn on people without warning signs. Dogs give us many subtle signals that they are uncomfortable such as lowered bodies, tucked tails, snarling or growling. Instead of listening to this communication, we often ignore or even reprimand our dogs for doing so. This results in the dog suppressing the warning signals andpossibly jumpingto snapping or biting the next time they are uncomfortable.
MYTH: Pit bulls are impossible to train
Truth: Because of pit bull’s sheer size and strength,you’llwant to enroll them in a dog obedience training school ASAP. And when you do, you can expect them to excel. The breed’s intelligence and desire to please make training a fun,easy process. The experts note that the dogs are especially talented at canine sports such as obedience, agility and dock diving.
These are just a few of themythsthat surround the pit bull breed. Much has been written about them, both negative and positive. I, for one, love the breed and whenproperly trained, socialized as pups and shown the love and respect they and all breeds deserve, they are AWESOME dogs!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.