Caring for neonatal kittens can be overwhelming, and caring for up to seven kittens all at the same time can be difficult. Just breathe!
I have written articles on neonatal kittens in the past; however, this has been one of the longest "kitten seasons" I have ever witnessed.
Usually kitten season starts in April to October. This season started in early March and is going strong. Just a reminder — if you stumble upon newborn or neonatal kittens, please keep an eye out for the mother cat. She still needs to forage for food, water and basic survival needs. Neonates (under four weeks of age) need to be kept in a warm, clean, safe and dry environment.
If they are not in a safe place and you are sure the mother is not coming back, put them into a carrier and take them home. It is rare that a mother cat abandons her litter, but it could happen for unfortunate reasons. Keep them in a contained area, safe from other pets as they are not vaccinated. You will need to purchase kitten milk replacement and bottles. Mix one part KMR powder to 2 parts tepid drinking water. Please be mindful not to use cold or hot water. Hold the kitten in a natural position as they would nurse from the mother — not upside down but right-side up. It might take them a couple of times to learn how to use the nipple of the bottle — be patient!
Mother cats stimulate their kittens by licking over the urethra and sphincter area to help them evacuate their bowels and bladder. This is now your job! After feeding every four hours, helping with stimulation is just as important in the process. Hold the kitten with one hand, and with the other hand, you will gently massage the urethra and sphincter area with a warm washcloth. You can also use unscented wipes. Keep feeding every four hours, and help with the stimulation process.
In the next article, we will discuss weaning the kittens at four weeks of age.
