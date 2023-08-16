BULLHEAD CITY — Ed Catalfamo is no longer serving as the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse general manager after the Colorado River Union High School District purportedly authorized his termination Monday night.
Catalfamo has served four years as the 126,00-square-foot facility's general manager. He replaced Gary Boren, who left the position for personal reasons.
Information was not made available as to the reason for Catalfamo's termination as of Tuesday at press time.
The board's official decision on Catalfamo's termination itself was ambiguous. The vote came after a nearly hour-and-a-half executive session (with Catalfamo entering the executive session about halfway through).
When the open meeting resumed, the board members made a motion to "direct the superintendent to proceed as discussed in execution session."
Superintendent Richard confirmed with the Daily News that board had authorized him to execute a separation agreement with Catalfamo.
Business manager Sam Dell and Career and Technical Coordinator Scarlett Vargas will be assuming operations at the Fieldhouse in a temporary capacity, Superintendent Tim Richard said.
Richard said there will not be interruptions to planned games or events due to the changeover in administration.
"The district is committed to honoring our existing commitments," Richard said.
Richard said the district is not looking for a new general manager as this time and indicated a restructuring was in mind for Fieldhouse operations.
"We are analyzing the framework of the Fieldhouse in the most efficient way to serve our students and our community," Richard said.
It's not the first time the governing board has considering removing Catalfamo: the board voted not to renew his contract in April 2021, but later changed their mind one month later and gave him a two-year contract set to expire in June 2023.
The May 2021 meeting was one of the longest CRUHSD board meetings on record: the minutes officially state it ended at 11:59 p.m., one minute shy of six hours. The district's recording of the meeting puts it at almost six-and-a-half hours.
Before his employment at the Fieldhouse, Catalfamo formerly served as Bullhead City recreation supervisor. He also served as the Barracudas swim team coach for five years, retiring this July.
Richard confirmed Catalfamo has also been removed as the Mohave High School swim team coach, as he is no longer a district employee.
