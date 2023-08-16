Ed Catalfamo

Ed Catalfamo

BULLHEAD CITY — Ed Catalfamo is no longer serving as the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse general manager after the Colorado River Union High School District purportedly authorized his termination Monday night.

Catalfamo has served four years as the 126,00-square-foot facility's general manager. He replaced Gary Boren, who left the position for personal reasons. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.