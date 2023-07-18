BULLHEAD CITY — Family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of Jim Rich. There was much to celebrate.
Rich, a 30-year resident of Mohave Valley, died from cancer on June 28 at the age of 63.
More than 100 people attended the memorial at the Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors Conference Center in Bullhead City.
Some knew Rich from church — he was associate pastor at Desert Bloom Ministries in Fort Mohave where his mother, Dr. Anna Rich, is the pastor. Some knew him from his 20-plus years as an instructor for the Arizona Department of Game and Fish hunter safety classes or from his passion for the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. Some knew him from his years of coaching youth baseball in Mohave Valley.
All of those parts of Rich's life were on display Saturday, through slideshows of more than 100 pictures, a handful of videos, a collection of memorabilia and the thoughts of his mother, daughter Mallorie Rich and longtime friends Andy Bisnar and Debbie Green.
There were plenty of smiles and an equal number of tears.
"It's OK to cry," Anna Rice said. "You know it's OK to cry."
"My dad was a wonderful man," Mallorie Rich said. "He probably didn't get as much recognition from me as a father," but, she added fighting back her own tears, she was confident that he knew how much he was loved and appreciated.
She said as she was going through some of her father's things recently, he came upon "notebooks and notebooks of his words in his handwriting."
Much of it was connected to his role with Desert Bloom Ministries, collections of thoughts, Biblical references and words of encouragement.
"It makes you feel like you're still having conversations with him," Mallorie Rich said.
More than a dozen of Rich's Game & Fish colleagues attended, many of them dressed in their bright orange instructor T-shirts. Rich was twice named the AZGFD's hunter education instructor of the year — the second time in January of this year — and on Saturday, Bisnar presented the family the first-ever hunter education lifetime achievement award presented by Game & Fish.
"He taught 120 classes," Anna Rice said, although Game & Fish actually put that number at more than 125 during his tenure as an instructor and educator.
Church "was very important to Jim," his mother said, noting that her son presided over weddings and funerals and occasionally delivered the Sunday sermons at Desert Bloom, a church he helped name.
Green said she met Jim though her husband, Greg. They shared a love of hunting and shooting.
When the Greens decided to renew their marriage vows for their 25th anniversary, Jim was scheduled to officiate. But the youth baseball all-star team that Jim coached made the playoffs, creating a scheduling conflict of massive proportions.
"Jim said he was willing to do the ceremony but we told him, 'No, go coach. Your son needs you; your team needs you.' "
So instead, Anna Rice performed that renewal ceremony 26 years ago. It was the first time Debbie met Anna. On Saturday, she was at the pastor's side for most of the celebration.
"The one running around doing everything — that's Debbie Green," Anna Rice said. "I don't think we could have done this without her."
Rice said she was humbled by the turnout, which underscored what she already knew: Her son was loved and respected in the community and beyond.
"If all of us could strive to be more like him — and, of course, more like Jesus — what a better world we'd have all around us," she said.
