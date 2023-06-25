BULLHEAD CITY — Local dignitaries, board members, volunteers and the public joined a joyous celebration Friday to officially open the Colorado River Museum educational garden.
The joint ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by Bullhead Area and Laughlin Chambers of Commerce.
"I'm totally overwhelmed," said Karole Finkelstein, Colorado River Historical Society and Museum president. "The amount of people who came out here today to look at our beautiful memorial to our city — I'm so overwhelmed that I have tears in my eyes."
The standing room only crowd overflowed the building and spilled into the entry to hear the opening remarks from CRHSM board members and eventually, to explore the new garden.
"It's a combination of so many things," said Laurie Thompson, CRHSM board member, archivist and driving force behind the garden. "It's going to be so nice. I can just enjoy it, coming out here with groups, the different educational programs that we're putting together for the kids."
The project has been in the works for about a year.
"Everyone said, 'Go for it, Laurie,' so I did," Thompson said.
Located in the museum's backyard, the garden's roughly 1,500-square-foot space hosts pathways to themed areas enhanced by informational storyboards, bench seating, a cactus garden and displays of native plants useful to settlers and native peoples of the area. Muralist Craig Steinle's painting features Spirit Mountain and Grapevine Canyon.
"It's almost done," he said. "I have yet to place the animals — a turkey vulture, mountain lion, iguana, rattlesnake, jaguar. So I've made these ledges so I can put them in without sacrificing detail."
The role of the educational garden is to introduce everyone to the native flora and fauna of the area, Thompson said. But its primary purpose is to provide a place for children to learn about the Tri-state's natural resources and to provide them with a place for activities. Children's programming begins through Bullhead City Parks and Recreation "Morning at the Museum" program on July 10.
"Morning at the Museum is the idea Recreation Supervisor Claire Adams came up with," said Parks and Recreation Superintendent Dave Heath. "I thought, this is what the museum is all about. And this is going to be the first of many programs."
Aydin, 14, and Ray Ball, 10, were quick to explore the garden's exhibits.
"It's kind of great," said Ray. "My favorite part is the shade structure. I can play Fortnite under it."
Paul Jackson, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Cultural Center instructor worked with the museum to include the traditional feature.
"The (ramadas) were for outdoors when the area got too hot," he said. "They were easy to take down and put up. They were meant to be portable."
The area created for and by the structure will be used for museum and tribal activities, including traditional presentations such as dancing and bird singing.
Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter recalled the park's beginnings.
"The museum is a really unique centerpiece of Community Park," he said. "Years ago when we brought the headframe down, the Lil' Red Schoolhouse and ultimately first phase of the museum — it really has turned into a year-round showpiece for this park."
Mayor Steve D'Amico agreed.
"It just means everything, it shows the past and if you remember years back — now it's just amazing and it's getting better every day."
The idea for the Colorado River Heritage Center at Community Park came from Dick Whittington, former chief executive officer of Golden Vertex Corporation (now Elevation Gold Mining Corp.), which operates the Moss Mine near Bullhead City, and Whittington’s wife, Gillian.
Golden Vertex moved its Moss Mine head frame to the park in 2013 at its own expense and donated it to the city; in 2015, the Lil’ Red Schoolhouse, the city’s first school, was moved from Lee Avenue and Third Street to the Heritage Center, and serves as a museum of its own, run by CRHS volunteers.
The museum broke ground in Community Park in 2018, creating a new space for the artifacts and exhibits that came from the former Catholic church in Davis Camp that housed the museum since its opening in 1982.
"It feels great," said Larry Adams, Pueblo Construction president and designer of the museum at Community Park. "And it continues to evolve — we're getting ready to start the third phase pretty quick, and then there will be one more addition. It is very satisfying; the community has really gotten behind it, it's an asset to the community and it's sure been a pleasure to be a part of it."
