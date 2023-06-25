BULLHEAD CITY — Local dignitaries, board members, volunteers and the public joined a joyous celebration Friday to officially open the Colorado River Museum educational garden.

The joint ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by Bullhead Area and Laughlin Chambers of Commerce.

SRO IMG_7368.jpg

Friday's joint ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of the educational gardens at the Colorado River Museum, 1239 Highway 95 in Community Park, brought out a standing room only crowd.
Thompson Mural IMG_7425.jpg

Laurie Thompson, Colorado River Historical Society board member, archivist and driving force behind the educational garden, explains the storyboards she designed that reflect each of the exhibits during Friday's official opening of the gardens.
Jackson Heath.jpg

In the foreground, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Cultural Center Instructor Paul Jackson and to his left Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Superintendent David Heath listen to welcoming remarks during Friday's joint ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of the educational gardens at the Colorado River Museum, 1239 Highway 95 in Community Park.
DAmico Adams Finkelstein Hellams IMG_7424.jpg

Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico took a photo of Colorado River Museum designer Larry Adams, Pueblo Construction owner, Karole Finkelstein, Colorado River Historical Society and Museum president and Bo Hellams, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO at Friday's grand opening celebration of the Colorado River Museum educational garden.

