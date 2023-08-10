KINGMAN — For 15 years, Mohave County has opposed efforts to establish federal protection for more than a million acres of land west of the Grand Canyon. And although the county’s objections went unheeded this week, they didn’t go unheard.
President Biden on Tuesday announced the creation of the country's newest national monument, which will encompass 917,618 acres of land in Coconino County, as well as Mohave County’s 1st supervisory district — Reduced from the monument’s original proposed size of 1.1 million acres. According to Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the monument’s scope in Mohave County was reduced by 186,000 acres due to the county’s long standing objections.
The monument was created as part of an ongoing effort by tribal organizations to protect lands of cultural, historical or religious importance to indigenous residents. The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition’s original 1.1 million-acre proposal for the new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument would have included more than 445,000 acres of land in Mohave County. And although Lingenfelter sought last month to omit Mohave County entirely from the monument’s final designation, he says the reduction represents a small victory for local stakeholders.
“I secured a July 27 meeting with the White House and the offices of Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, to lay out our case and ask that as much as 445,000 acres within Mohave County be removed,” Lingenfelter said on Wednesday. “In the end, we were heard, in that they removed more than 186,000 acres from Mohave County District 1 lands — Including all of our privately-owned lands and Arizona State Trust lands.”
The monument was created as part of an ongoing effort by tribal organizations to protect lands of cultural, historical or religious importance to indigenous residents. According to Lingenfelter, the proposed national monument’s size in Mohave County was ultimately reduced by 40%.
“It was a small win for Mohave County District 1 citizens as part of an otherwise flawed process,” Lingenfelter said.
Lingenfelter’s statements lie in contrast to statements he made Monday during a special joint legislative session in Kingman. At that time, the monument’s original 1.1 million-acre designation may have seemed imminent, with an announced Biden visit to Arizona this week.
At that legislative session, Lingenfelter described a lack of communication from federal officials as early as May, when U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials visited Coconino County to speak with potential stakeholders in the new proposed national monument. Despite almost half of the proposed monument lying in Mohave County, Lingenfelter said earlier this week that little attempt was made by federal officials to gauge Mohave County leaders’ or residents’ thoughts on the proposed national monument.
This week, the reduction of that monument’s scope in Mohave County may have come as a welcome surprise.
But now the monument’s designation in Mohave County will still place a permanent ban on mining in the mineral-rich region of Northwestern Mohave County. And one of the nation’s largest deposits of uranium, which once presented an estimated $29 billion economic impact for Mohave County, will lie forever out of reach.
Lingenfelter this week publicly stated his continued interest in working with local indigenous tribes to identify and protect possible cultural sites in Mohave County.
(1) comment
It is good that we got the private and state trust lands omitted. However, the federal lands that were included in the Baaj national monument designation still present a problem, not only because it bans critical minerals required for U.S. national security, but also for our Mohave County ranchers and how the monument designation will affect their access to leased grazing lands and rights to water for their livestock and the wildlife in the area, which all drink from stock ponds that are maintained by our ranching community.
The Antiquities Act was never meant to be used by one man to simply stick a pin 📍 on a map and declare vast swaths of our states’ lands as new national monuments. This was Biden’s 5th monument designation. It is a violation of our U.S. Constitution for the federal government to hold and manage so much land in the U.S. West. The federal government was never meant to have any of our lands here in the U.S. West aside from those lands that were donated to Washington, D.C., and deemed necessary for the sake of providing for the defense of our nation. All other rights to our lands in the U.S. West, aside from those specific allowances, belong solely to the states.
The states in the U.S. West that are likeminded should organize and make a unified push for the federal government to release federally held lands in the West to the states. The states are able to manage the health and welfare of our lands far better than bureaucrats back in D.C. can ever imagine to.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.