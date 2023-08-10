Grand Canyon

President Joe Biden designated the Baaj Nwaavjo I’Tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument on Tuesday.

Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter

KINGMAN — For 15 years, Mohave County has opposed efforts to establish federal protection for more than a million acres of land west of the Grand Canyon. And although the county’s objections went unheeded this week, they didn’t go unheard.

President Biden on Tuesday announced the creation of the country's newest national monument, which will encompass 917,618 acres of land in Coconino County, as well as Mohave County’s 1st supervisory district — Reduced from the monument’s original proposed size of 1.1 million acres. According to Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the monument’s scope in Mohave County was reduced by 186,000 acres due to the county’s long standing objections.

tlingenfelter

It is good that we got the private and state trust lands omitted. However, the federal lands that were included in the Baaj national monument designation still present a problem, not only because it bans critical minerals required for U.S. national security, but also for our Mohave County ranchers and how the monument designation will affect their access to leased grazing lands and rights to water for their livestock and the wildlife in the area, which all drink from stock ponds that are maintained by our ranching community.

The Antiquities Act was never meant to be used by one man to simply stick a pin 📍 on a map and declare vast swaths of our states’ lands as new national monuments. This was Biden’s 5th monument designation. It is a violation of our U.S. Constitution for the federal government to hold and manage so much land in the U.S. West. The federal government was never meant to have any of our lands here in the U.S. West aside from those lands that were donated to Washington, D.C., and deemed necessary for the sake of providing for the defense of our nation. All other rights to our lands in the U.S. West, aside from those specific allowances, belong solely to the states.

The states in the U.S. West that are likeminded should organize and make a unified push for the federal government to release federally held lands in the West to the states. The states are able to manage the health and welfare of our lands far better than bureaucrats back in D.C. can ever imagine to.

