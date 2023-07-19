LAUGHLIN — Christmas came early for the Shop With a Cop program conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Laughlin Substation.

Sgt. DeShone Myles visited the Spirit Mountain Activity Center on Tuesday to pick up a collection of stockings, hats and toys crafted by the Loving Hearts and Hands Knit and Crochet Group.

0719.LNT.crochet ladies.JPG

Members of the Loving Hearts and Hands Knit and Crochet Group work toil away, starting work on items that will be donated to area agencies later this year. The group meets every Tuesday at Spirit Mountain Activity Center in Laughlin and is always seeking members and donations.

