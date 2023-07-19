Members of the Loving Hearts and Hands Knit and Crochet Group of Laughlin donated a collection of handmade items to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department-Laughlin Substation Shop With a Cop program Tuesday at the Spirit Mountain Activity Center. Sgt. DeShone Myles accepted 75 Christmas stockings, 75 hats and 75 crocheted toys that will be used as gifts during the Christmas season.
Members of the Loving Hearts and Hands Knit and Crochet Group work toil away, starting work on items that will be donated to area agencies later this year. The group meets every Tuesday at Spirit Mountain Activity Center in Laughlin and is always seeking members and donations.
Members of the Loving Hearts and Hands Knit and Crochet Group of Laughlin donated a collection of handmade items to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department-Laughlin Substation Shop With a Cop program Tuesday at the Spirit Mountain Activity Center. Sgt. DeShone Myles accepted 75 Christmas stockings, 75 hats and 75 crocheted toys that will be used as gifts during the Christmas season.
Bill McMIllen/News West
Some of the items that will wind up as Christmas gifts in the Metro-Laughlin Substation's Shop With a Cop program later this year.
LAUGHLIN — Christmas came early for the Shop With a Cop program conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Laughlin Substation.
Sgt. DeShone Myles visited the Spirit Mountain Activity Center on Tuesday to pick up a collection of stockings, hats and toys crafted by the Loving Hearts and Hands Knit and Crochet Group.
"We make things for a number of organizations," said Kathleen Whitehead, coordinator of Loving Hearts and Hands.
Metro has been among those organizations for the last five or six years. Others who have benefited — some continue to do so — include the Laughlin schools, WestCare, the Laughlin Rotary Club, Sunridge Village, Valley View Medical Center and the Colorado River Food and Clothing Bank.
Group member Diane Townsend made 75 stockings while other members made 75 hats and 75 crocheted toys that included bears, octopi, spiders, puppets, stress balls and wooly worms. The items will be included in the gifts presented by Metro during the Shop With a Cop program during the Christmas season this year.
"It's really nice," Myles said. "It means a lot. Any time anybody can give, it means a lot. It will go to people who truly will appreciate it."
That made the women smile. That's the main reason they apply their love for needlework to support the local charities.
The group meets every Tuesday for two hours at the activity center, providing a social outing as well as a purpose-filled activity for the participants. Many members work on their creations at home as well, spending countless hours turning yarn into scarves, hats, afghans, mittens, toys and collectibles.
The group gets donations of yarn, hooks, needles and money from area businesses and individuals to support their operation and nearly all pitch in out of their own pockets.
"We only have two rules, but they are two that I insist on," Whitehead said. The first is that all items made with donated material must go to one of the organizations supported by the group. If members want to make something for themselves or friends and family, they must do it with their own supplies.
The second rule?
"We don't talk about religion or politics," Whitehead said.
Membership is open to anyone, regardless of their experience.
"We have members from novice to experienced," Whitehead said. "We will teach anyone to knot or crochet."
At Tuesday's gathering, the nine members present represented both sides of the Colorado River with some traveling from as far away as Kingman and Mohave Valley.
Some of the members knit, others crochet. Many do both. Once upon a time, Whitehead said, the group also dabbled in quilting, beading and embroidery but over the last decade has focused primarily on knitting and crocheting.
For information on the Loving Hearts and Hands, contact Whitehead at 702-357-9972 or by email at laughlinangel@gmail.com.
Or visit the Spirit Mountain Activity Center at 9 a.m. on any Tuesday, and you're likely to find those hearts and hands busy at work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.