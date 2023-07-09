FORT MOHAVE — On Saturday morning, Olivia Awesome Pratt-Wall, 2, told her mother she needed an adventure.
"So we came down to the Treasure Mall and found Christmas in July," said Angela Wall. "This is pretty cool."
The "Unique Indoor Shopping Experience" offered by the Fort Mohave Treasure Mall, is by design, said FMTM Coordinator Trudy Stanley.
"FMTM Christmas in July is meant to help prepare people for the upcoming holiday — it's only five months away, and look how fast the first half of the year has gone — and offer them some fun on a hot and dry weekend," she said.
The mall is open every weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Christmas in July celebration runs through the month of July.
A vacationing Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for photos, in addition to finding out what items are on this year's wish list for children. Children were also encouraged to write a letter to Santa and take part in some holiday crafting.
"I'm asking for some virtual reality games," said Bradley Welborn, 8. "I talked to Santa and then wrote a letter and put it in the box."
The fun wasn't limited to the younger crowd.
"Dad and I had an outing this morning, stopping at Willow Lake and Triple Farms," said Peggy Contreras. "We were driving by and saw this and I'm so glad we stopped in to see what it is about — I got the cutest Christmas sign."
"It's really fun," said Peggy's father, Robert Brooks. "A very pleasant surprise."
The Treasure Mall is the fulfillment of a long-held dream, Stanley said.
"We started off in the sun in the gas station parking lot," she said. "When this building became available, I talked to the owners and asked them to let us try here. We immediately filled the space and needed more and at one point my waiting list was up to 75 vendors. I never dreamed this."
Since opening the Treasure Mall in December, Stanley noted 106 permanent vendors — primarily small, independent business owners — have filled the 20,000-square-foot building. In addition to recently carving out an event space, there are plans to expand into additional vendor space.
"I've been with Fort Mohave Treasure Mall since January," said Larry Block of Candy Man and Gifts. "But I've been doing the Bullhead City Farmer's Market for 5 years. It's a great community space here."
Gary "Wolf" Reay of Laura's Uniquities, agreed.
"It's a wonderful place," he said. "Trudy does everything she can to make it a good experience for the vendors, and it's fantastic she's trying to also make it a place for the community, not just a place to shop."
The overarching goal, Stanley said, is to provide a place showcasing local talent and vendors, but to also create a gathering space for the community.
"We give back to the community," she said. "We have four charity groups that we do who are not sponsored by huge corporations and are in need of money. When we have events, we don't usually raise $10,000 or $20,000, we might raise $500. For those small groups, $500 is like giving them $10,000 — it really helps."
The FMTM supports any veterans group, the Bullhead City Lions Club senior and elementary school vision screening programs, Mohave Distribution Center domestic violence program, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office K-9 program, Stanley said. "So we support the dogs, the children, veterans and people who really need the help.
"Last month we gave out $2,000 to four of our charities," she said. "I'm really proud of our amazing vendors who always support our events and fundraisers."
For more information about FMTM events, find them on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/222451930346148.
