BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council adopted a budget of nearly $186.7 million Tuesday after raising few questions and hearing few from members of the public at a special meeting.
The tentative budget was presented before council on June 6 with only minor modifications requested by council and staff.
"We've talked about this for days," City Manager Toby Cotter said, noting a six-hour public budget workshop was held, budget matters have come before the council frequently in the last two months and Tuesday gave council and the public another chance to question any expenditures or revenue estimates. "There are hours and hours and hours of tape you can watch."
Finance Director Rudy Vera, in his 34th and final budget process with the city before his retirement later this year, said the city is in good financial standing thanks to good planning by council, Cotter and staff.
"In the early years, we didn't have much financial resources," he said.
Cotter, who has been city manager for 13 years, recalled some of the lean years when he first was hired; the Great Recession put the city on precarious financial footing for several years, marked by hiring freezes, wage freezes and eventually a reduction of staff and services. But, Cotter said, the city has rebounded nicely.
"It's still a challenge," he said of the balanced budget process where revenues and expenditures must be equal. "Even with a bigger pot, it's still juggling priorities, weighing priorities."
Cotter lavished praise on Vera, even if he couldn't remember exactly how long the finance director had been with the city.
"This is Rudy's last budget," Cotter announced early in the hearing. "Thirty-one-ish years?" he said sheepishly.
"I'm just in my 34th year," Vera said, correcting him.
Afterward, Vera said he planned on spending part of his retirement traveling in his recreational vehicle, especially to cooler locales and possibly on a cross-country trek.
While the budget total is $186,675,494, it doesn't mean the city will have or spend that much money. Grant money must be included in the budget — offset by the expenses that money will pay — but if the funding isn't realized, the earmarked project won't go forward.
As an example, the 2022-23 budget called for $159,028,721 in revenues and spending but wound up at a little more than $100 million — a $59 million difference. Much of that was because of an anticipated $25 million grant for work on the Bullhead Parkway that wasn't received; it remains in the budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
It's not a budget shortfall "because that money was never there and was never spent," Cotter said.
Mayor Steve D'Amico asked if a line item could be added to purchase surveillance cameras for the local parks, where a number of crimes have been reported in recent months. Cotter said a new expense couldn't be created in the line-item budget that already had been published prior to formal adoption. Following publication, the budget number can be reduced but not raised.
"We can't add to the number," Cotter said before adding that the council could, at a future meeting, discuss using contingency funds already included in the budget number to fund that request.
Three members of the public asked questions: one wanted a more precise accounting of the expenses of the veterans treatment court, another questioned the raise council members will receive in their monthly stipend beginning Jan. 1 after approving it in 2022 and a third wondered if there was any money budgeted for an indoor recreation facility for youths.
On the latter, Cotter said the city conducts a number of recreation programs — both indoors and outdoors — for residents of all ages and also makes an annual contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. Improvements at the Optimum Center are pending an agreement between the city and the Bullhead City School District, which owns the building that is leased by the city as a recreation center.
Council Member Rodney Head made the motion to adopt the budget — Council Members Grace Hecht and Dan Alfonzo seconded it simultaneously — and all six council members voted in favor.
Rich Lettman, appointed to the council earlier this month to fill the vacancy created by the death of Norma Brummett, watched from the audience. He was sworn in at the start of the regular meeting that followed the budget hearing.
