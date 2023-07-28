0728.highway 95 sign

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City brass will be meeting Arizona Department of Transportation leaders in Phoenix today, continuing discussion regarding the proposed transfer of State Route 95 from state to municipal oversight.

The Bullhead City Council approved staff-proposed pursuit of formal transfer of highway authority through the Colorado River community, from the Laughlin bridge intersection with State Route 68 and Nevada Route 163, during its July 18 meeting.

