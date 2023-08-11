BULLHEAD CITY — The Senior Games are set to play this January.
Bullhead City Recreation announced Friday that the seventh annual Bullhead City Laughlin Senior Games are scheduled for Jan. 14 through 21, 2024.
The annual event invites men and women 50 years of age and better to compete in their choice of a myriad of athletic competitions ranging from powerlifting and distance running to cornhole and golf.
“It’s a super fun event,” said Dave Heath, Bullhead City Parks and Recreation superintendent. “Many of the athletes have been coming every year since the event started, and they absolutely love it. Some of them are more interested in highly athletic challenges and being competitive, and others are more interested in social gatherings and camaraderie. They all leave eager to come back.”
The 2024 Games will offer athletes 17 sport options, including 5k road race, 10k race, powerwalking, track and field, bowling, basketball skills, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, softball, table tennis, cornhole, powerlifting, Olympic weightlifting, swim and two new sports — chair volleyball and kayak races.
“We’re always looking for new sports to add to the Senior Games,” said Senior Games Manager Kenne Probst. “I’m excited to see how the athletes respond to chair volleyball and the kayak races, which both involve low-impact exercise and lots of fun.”
Most of the Senior Game’s events offer skill-level options, and athletes are welcome to compete in multiple sports. Registration is now available online at www.seniorgames.co or by calling 928-763-9400 ext. 8294 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The 2024 Senior Games athlete fee is $35 per person and pays for a 2024 Senior Games shirt, swag bag, athlete program and athlete mixer. Individual sport events cost $10 per event, with a few notable exceptions.
“We lowered the cost for pickleball events this year to $5 per event,” said Probst. We realized most of our pickleball athletes were signing up for two or more pickleball events, and we’ve now made that more affordable.”
Probst continued, “The details for golf and softball will be announced soon.”
The Senior Games athlete mixer will have a new twist this year. Senior Games Athletes will be treated to food and drink specials all week long at the new Bullhead Belle. Each athlete will also receive one free meal coupon at check-in that can be redeemed at the Belle anytime during the week.
“We wanted to create a special hangout for the athletes, a place they meet friends and make new friends,” Heath said.
The City of Bullhead City is seeking sponsors for the Senior Games, including sponsors for each event. Sponsorships start at $500 and are used to fund the cost of the games and the event's continued growth. For more information, visit www.seniorgames.co or contact Jackie Jensen at 928-763-9400 or email jjensen@bullheadcityaz.gov.
