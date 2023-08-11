2021 Senior Games pickleball.jpg

City officials announced Friday that pickleball is one of 17 sport options offered in January's 2024 Senior Games.  The seventh annual athletic competition is open to women and men ages 50 and over and includes two new sports, chair volleyball and kayak races.

 File photo

BULLHEAD CITY — The Senior Games are set to play this January.

Bullhead City Recreation announced Friday that the seventh annual Bullhead City Laughlin Senior Games are scheduled for Jan. 14 through 21, 2024.

