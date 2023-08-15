BULLHEAD CITY — Calling it a "great day for Bullhead City many, many years in the making," City Manager Toby Cotter helped break ground on a $3.2 million expansion project for the Bullhead City Senior Campus.
Monday morning's ceremony involved elected city officials, city staff and volunteers who support the existing Senior Nutrition Center on Trane Road.
T.R. Orr, Inc., of Kingman, won the bid for the 9,000-square-foot expansion that will connect to the existing nutrition center the city has been operating since taking it over from Mohave County in 2011. The nutrition center has been doubling as an activity center on what is being branded as the Bullhead City Senior Campus and underwent extensive remodeling and improvements over the last three years.
The addition will allow the kitchen-equipped nutrition center to focus more on the congregate meals — low-cost breakfast and lunch for senior citizens each weekday and the local Meals on Wheels program — while many of the current activities such as card and table games, arts and crafts and support group meetings eventually will transition to the new building.
"This means the fruits of our labors are about to be sowed," said Kim Cool, senior services program manager for the city. "It will allow for so many more activities."
Mayor Steve D'Amico called it a "great addition" that will be "full of activities" for the city's older population.
Cotter said expanding both the building and the services it provides has been in the planning stages for about 10 years, beginning with then-Mayor Jack Hakim, followed by then-Mayor Tom Brady and now D'Amico.
"We just didn't have the funding," Cotter said. Now, he said, the city does.
The $3.2 million expense is being paid for by about $2.2 million of city money plus more than $1 million in grant funding that includes a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and $350,000 from Mohave County District 2's share of American Rescue Plan Act funding recommended by Supervisor Hildy Angius, earmarked to purchase and install a generator.
That generator will not only provide power to the facility to maintain the senior programs but will allow the joint buildings to serve as a community cooling center in the event of a long-term power outage during summer months.
"It's a win-win every way you look at it," D'Amico said.
Construction is expected to begin immediately and is hoped to be completed within 12 months. The generator will be installed in late 2024 or early 2025 — "sooner if we can find one that can be delivered sooner than that," said Rob Sampson, project manager for Selberg Associates. The lead time on generators large enough to accommodate the facility's needs is about 13 months, city officials said.
The expansion will include about 7,700 square feet of indoor space and another 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor patio space. The expansion will connect to the existing building with the entryway to both on the south side of the current building.
Cotter said the expansion will yield "not only a place to gather but a place to do things."
"Great things are happening at this senior campus," he said.
