BULLHEAD CITY — Calling it a "great day for Bullhead City many, many years in the making," City Manager Toby Cotter helped break ground on a $3.2 million expansion project for the Bullhead City Senior Campus.

Monday morning's ceremony involved elected city officials, city staff and volunteers who support the existing Senior Nutrition Center on Trane Road.

