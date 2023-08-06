At center, from the left with scissors, Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico and Brea and Trevor Chiodini of Laughlin River Tours cut the ribbon Friday morning to officially open the Bullhead Belle at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95. The former Laughlin River Tours "The Grand Celebration," was donated in its retirement to the city for transformation to a riverside meal and beverage concession and rechristened the Bullhead Belle.
DK McDonald
Attendees of Friday's grand opening of the food and drink concession Bullhead Belle explored the newly refurbished and air conditioned 900 square foot main cabin of the park's latest amenity.
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Belle launched its grand opening Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"First of all, we have to give all the thanks in the world to Brea and Trevor (Chiodini)," said Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico. "Without this donation we wouldn't be standing here today. It's the new jewel of our town."
Formerly known as The Grand Celebration, the 65-foot mock paddle wheel boat, repurposed as a riverside concession facility at Community Park, was donated to the city by the Chiodinis, owners of Laughlin River Tours.
"From day one when I visited (City Manager) Toby Cotter in his office and had my idea of what I envisioned for this boat when she couldn't sail on the Colorado River anymore — You guys have just totally and completely blown it out of the water," said Brea Chiodini. "It's so much bigger than I imagined it to be — Until we die we will be able to cruise up and down this river and see what used to be The Grand Celebration as the Bullhead Belle. Thank you for bringing a dream of mine to life."
Known as the Celebration, the boat set sail on its maiden voyage in 1997. Between its maiden voyage and eventual retirement in December of 2022, The Celebration carried nearly 1,000,000 passengers up and down the Colorado River as a touring restaurant and special event venue.
"Towards the front of the boat is a little memorial that we've dedicated to Brea and Trevor," said Mackenzie Covert, Bullhead City public information officer. "It explains the history of the Belle and we're really happy to have that to make sure that anyone who comes here knows that this is an important part of our history."
The Celebration was refurbished and set permanently on the shore as the Bullhead Belle, offering dining and beverage options with seating capacity for over 200 patrons in outdoor patios, an open upper deck and an air conditioned 900-square foot main cabin.
"This is your Bullhead Belle," said City Manager Toby Cotter in his remarks to the crowd. "As the mayor mentioned, every penny made in the Belle goes back to this park — it's all going back into this park for generations to come."
Bullhead City Marketplace Manager Canden Stanley thanked the staff that "worked so hard and have done an amazing job throughout this entire process."
"We look forward to our success," she said.
Community Park is the home of the Colorado River Historical Society Museum, the Little Red School House, and the Moss Mine headframe, making it the perfect home for the historically significant addition of the Bullhead Belle, D'Amico said.
"Don't blink your eyes, every day there's something new coming here," he said. "This park is just going to become more beautiful every day. Thank you to everyone involved; our community is going to love this for years to come."
