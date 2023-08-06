BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Belle launched its grand opening Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

"First of all, we have to give all the thanks in the world to Brea and Trevor (Chiodini)," said Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico. "Without this donation we wouldn't be standing here today. It's the new jewel of our town."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.