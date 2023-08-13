City conducting survey on adult slow-pitch leagues By Fred Mayson The Daily News Fred Mayson Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 13, 2023 Aug 13, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Division recently released a survey about adult slow-pitch softball leagues within Bullhead City.The survey is aimed at anyone who has played in one of the leagues, or is interested in playing one in the future. It will close Wednesday, Aug. 16.Questions include rating experiences while playing slow-pitch softball in Bullhead City, what changes should be made and under which sanctioning body the player would prefer to play in.Although Bullhead City does not have an adult slow-pitch team, the leagues utilize the city's fields as sports partners."This is similar to our relationships with Little League and AYSO," said Mackenzie Covert, Bullhead City Public Information Officer. The most recent league was sanctioned by World Sports League."We are between leagues right now. Two leagues have expressed interest in running fall leagues, and city staff are reviewing proposals from each," Covert said.The survey can be completed online at surveymonkey.com/r/LMB7SRS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fred Mayson Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Fred Mayson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 HOMEmade Bakery celebrates grand opening City to break ground on Senior Campus expansion Search and Rescue finds lost sky-watcher Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.