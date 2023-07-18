BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council meeting agenda for tonight may be short, but several notable items will be considered by council.
One is a rezoning request which would allow the Bullhead City School District's affordable housing plan to move forward.
The request would change a parcel, found at 2499 Calle De Mercado, from single family district to a multiple family district. The density requirement would change from 35,000 square feet per unit to 3,000 square feet per unit.
The elementary school district plans on building about 20 homes on the property for faculty and staff housing, funded by $3 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief monies.
The district-owned rentals are intended to address affordable housing issues often faced by teachers and other employees in the community.
The rezoning request was recommended 5-0 by the Planning and Zoning Commission (Commissioners Sheila Barnett and Melinda Sobraske abstained) on July 6.
Other agenda items
• Approval of the floor plan for the new Bullhead City Animal Shelter. The floor plan's conceptual design was informed by workshops, tours and survey results conducted by the city.
• Approval of a $3,292,532 construction contract with T.R. Orr, Inc., of Kingman, for the new Senior Campus building. The project will also require $202,363 to be moved from the general fund, attributed to a change in the planned building's size.
• Approval of the $62,214 purchase of Praestol K 148 L for the Section 10 Wastewater
Treatment Plant Sludge Press and Praestol K 274 FLX for the Section 18 Wastewater Treatment Plant Sludge Press, on an as-need basis.
• Approval of a resolution to support the transfer of Highway 95 from the state to Bullhead City, ranging from the Laughlin Bridge/Bullhead Parkway intersection to Sterling Road.
• Approval of a resolution to support the building of a new bridge spanning the Colorado River on Interstate 40. The project, per agenda documents, is to improve the bridge's safety and integrity.
The Bullhead City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the City Council Chambers, 1255 Marina Blvd. It can also be watched virtually on the city website or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.