BULLHEAD CITY — Due to the holiday, the Bullhead City Council's regular meeting won't be held tonight and instead, the council will meet tomorrow.
A special session will be held at 3 p.m. July 5 at the City Council Chambers, 1255 Marina Blvd, concerning a route transfer of jurisdiction and maintenance of Highway 95 within the city. The regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Afterwards, the council will hold an executive session about the purchase of real property related to the new Colorado River bridge, which will return for consideration at the regular meeting.
As part of the bridge project with Clark County, the city is legally required to own the property extending the Bullhead Parkway to the new bridge.
However, the ownership of 4.7 acres of land proved to be a wrinkle in the process — the state and a foreign series LLC, Arizona Series 5, both claimed ownership over it.
While the issue was litigated through the courts, both the state and the company allowed the city entry so the bridge project could proceed.
Ownership proved to belong to Arizona Series 5.
A trial to determine the price tag would have started this month, but the city and Arizona Series 5 have since settled on a price of $665,694 for the 4.7 acre property.
The purchase is described as the last of the city's legal obligations related to the new bridge.
Other council business
• Approval of a $300 million Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program grant application to improve the quality of the city's drinking water.
• Approval of a $208,277.44 agreement with Selberg and Associates, Inc., of Lake Havasu City, for professional engineering services related to a new Bullhead City Transit Facility.
• Approval of a $127,000 agreement with Catholic Charities Community Services to support the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help and Hope.
• Appointment of Cindy Frizelle to the Bullhead Area Transit System Commission.
• Approval of a $60,000 annual contract with Sunbelt Engineering and Testing, LLP, of Fort Mohave for professional general materials testing services.
• Recommendations for three liquor licenses: a Series 9 (liquor store) and Series 10 (beer and wine store) for Smart and Final, 2250 Highway 95, and a Series 6 (bar) interim permit and owner transfer for the Hardyville Tavern, 877 Hancock Road.
