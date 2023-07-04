BULLHEAD CITY — Due to the holiday, the Bullhead City Council's regular meeting won't be held tonight and instead, the council will meet tomorrow.

A special session will be held at 3 p.m. July 5 at the City Council Chambers, 1255 Marina Blvd, concerning a route transfer of jurisdiction and maintenance of Highway 95 within the city. The regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m.

